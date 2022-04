LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It has been in the works for years and is now just days away. Next week, Las Vegas will host the NFL Draft for the first time. For 50 years, the NFL Draft was held in NYC until 2015 when it became a traveling event. Now hundreds of thousands of people are expected each day of the three day event in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO