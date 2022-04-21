ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont governor signs tax exemption bill for tribal lands

By LISA RATHKE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Property owned by Vermont-recognized Native American tribes will be exempt from property taxes under a new law that takes effect in July.

The legislation, signed by Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday, recognizes that Vermont lands “are the historic and current territories of the Western Abenaki people.”

“I sign it out of respect for the heritage of our Native American communities and traditions,” Scott wrote in a letter to the legislature. “Further, the associated costs to the Education Fund and the General Fund borne by all Vermonters are forecast to be negligible.”

To be exempt from the state and municipal property taxes, the property must be used for the purposes of the tribe and not leased or rented. Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, has said the tax exemption allows the tribes, which rely on grants and donations, to be able to use those resources “to help uplift our people” with food security and other needs.

The legislation states that “stewardship of these lands was removed from the Abenaki by European governments and settlers” and acknowledges “the Abenaki people as the traditional land caretakers of Ndakinna (En-DAH-kee-nah), which includes parts of Vermont, New England, and Quebec.”

Scott said in his letter that he signed bill with the understanding that nothing in it is intended to supersede the provisions of a Vermont statute that makes clear that state recognition of Native American tribes “shall not be construed to create, extend, or form the basis of any right or claim to land or real estate in Vermont.” He also said he “relied on the assumptions of the Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office that no additional non-profits will be created to take advantage of this bill’s benefits and the bill will not allow for or incentivize land transfers exclusively for the purpose of avoiding taxation.”

The tax exemption currently would apply to four properties in the towns of Barton, Brattleboro, Swanton and Brunswick Springs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swanton, VT
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
City
Brattleboro, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Property Taxes#Tax Exemption#Native American#The Education Fund#The General Fund#Vermonters#European
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Biden vows to lower cost of living for struggling Americans as he tries to move the dial ahead of midterms

Joe Biden has delivered what he said he was a promise to help lower the cost of living for struggling Americans – six months or so ahead of crucial elections that will determine the fate of his party.At a community college in Auburn, Washington, where the average age of the student body was 21, the 79-year-old president said he understood that too many people were struggling to make ends meet.In particular, he underscored the need to reduce the cost of prescription medicines, and said with the help of Congress, he would seek to peg the cost of insulin –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Lt. Governor set to visit Shelby Co. today

SIDNEY — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted is set to visit Emerson, an engineering and technology company in Shelby county, today. Husted will be visiting the Sidney company this morning around 10:00 a.m., according to a press release. >>First Lady Fran DeWine diagnosed with COVID-19; Gov. DeWine still recovering.
SIDNEY, OH
WHIO Dayton

'Soft on crime' attacks target Republicans who favor changes

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — With violent crime increasing in many parts of the U.S., Republicans see a winning strategy in portraying Democrats as soft on crime ahead of this year's elections. In ads, campaign appearances and interviews, the GOP has ripped liberal policies and blamed Democratic lawmakers from the White House to city councils for the violence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

868K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy