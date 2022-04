Zac Jackson with an update on the Browns. Thoughts on Denzel Ward's contract and how Ward is a top five cornerback. How Andrew Berry is putting the Browns in a great position for now and the future. And Zac answers whether or not the Browns should draft a kicker.

