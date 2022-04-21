ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.O. woman sentenced to 5 years’ probation in DOJ’s “Operation Sideswipe”

By Kenny Kuhn
 3 days ago

The Department of Justice announced another person has been sentenced for their role in an insurance scheme to stage car accidents with 18-wheelers.

Keishira Robinson, 27, is the latest person to be sentenced in the DOJ’s “Operation Sideswipe” which has so far, landed 36 convictions.

According to documents filed in federal court, federal prosecutors say Robinson and three other co-conspirators intentionally collided with a tractor-trailer in the area of Alvar Street and France Road in New Orleans.

All four people involved were referred to an attorney who paid the orchestrator of the scheme, Damian Labeaud, who has also pled guilty to a previous indictment as part of this investigation for staging this accident, among other staged accidents discovered in the Operation Sideswipe investigation.

The DOJ says the defendants were treated by doctors and healthcare providers at the direction of their attorneys, and all of them underwent surgeries. In total, in July 2019, the victim trucking and insurance company paid out approximately $4.7 million for the fraudulent claims associated with this staged accident.

A federal judge sentenced Robinson to 5 years’ probation, restitution ordered in the amount of $4,725,000, $100 mandatory special assessment, and the court granted the preliminary order of forfeiture in the amount of $5,000.

