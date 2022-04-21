Kyrie Irving gestured to Celtics fans that it costs too much money to taunt them

The NBA’s decision to fine Kyrie Irving for his vulgar sparring with Celtics fans deterred the mercurial guard from jousting with the TD Garden crowd — at least for one night.

Irving was a non-factor on the court Wednesday, scoring just 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting in the Celtics’ come-from-behind 114-107 win over the Nets. It was quite a turn from Game 1, when Irving dropped 39 points, and raised plenty of middle fingers.

The NBA fined Irving $50,000 for his antics.

On Wednesday, Irving signaled to fans he didn’t want to cost himself any more cash.

The Garden faithful hounded Irving early and often in Game 2, chanting “Kyrie sucks!” Just 17 seconds after the opening tip-off. The first “[expletive] Kyrie!” chant exploded with 7:38 left in the first quarter, picking up where Red Sox fans left off Monday.

Irving only scored two points in the first quarter, and his performance didn’t get any better. Following the game, he even appeared to concede to the Celtics .

“I just think the timing is right. Their window is now for these young guys that are on this team that have matured,” Irving told reporters. “They’ve been through a series together, they’ve been through seasons together, they’ve been through battles together and I got a chance to experience some of that.”

Irving’s comments, and actions, indicate he could be waving the white flag. It’s cheaper that way, anyway.