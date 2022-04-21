ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Memphis vs. Timberwolves Game #3 LIVE on 92.9 FM ESPN: GAME NOTES/AUDIO

 3 days ago

Bear Necessities

· Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves GAME #3 Western Conference Playoffs Round 1 (Memphis -1.5) TIP LIVE at 6:30PM. Pregame with Grizzlies Radio Network on 92.9 FM ESPN begins at 6:00PM.

The No. 2 seed Grizzlies are tied 1-1 in their first round series with the No. 7 Timberwolves as the series shifts to Minnesota for Games 3 and 4… Memphis, which tied its 2012-13 franchise record for victories in a season, had the second-best record in the NBA during the regular season en route to securing the highest playoff seed in franchise history.

·         Memphis defeated Minnesota 124-96 in Game 2 on April 19, recording the largest margin of victory in franchise playoff history (+28)… Minnesota, the NBA’s highest-scoring team during the regular season (115.9), was held under 100 points for the first time since Feb. 16 vs.
Toronto.

·         The Grizzlies equaled the Timberwolves in 3-pointers made (11) in Game 2… Memphis was 31-3 during the regular season when making as many or more 3s than its opponent.

· Ja Morant is averaging 27.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists in his first two games of this series… Morant has scored 20+ points in all of his first seven career playoff appearances.

·         Memphis is the first team to lead the NBA in rebounds, steals and blocks since steals and blocks became official stats in 1973-74… The Grizzlies also led the league in points in the paint, second chance points, offensive rebounds, and fast break points.

Connections

Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones appeared in 247 games (34 starts) over his first four NBA seasons with the Timberwolves and averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 17.7 minutes. Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver was drafted sixth overall by Minnesota in the 2019 NBA Draft and averaged 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 97 games (42 starts) from 2019-21. Grizzlies Vice President of Basketball Affairs Tayshaun Prince , Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt played collegiately at the University of Kentucky… Prince appeared in 77 games (44 starts) for the Timberwolves and averaged 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 19.0 minutes during the 2015-16 season, his final NBA season. Grizzlies equipment manager Cory McCain served two seasons (2019-21) as the Timberwolves’ assistant equipment manager. Timberwolves assistant coach Elston Turner served with the Grizzlies in the same capacity from 2013-16. Timberwolves player development coach Kevin Burleson spent the 2018-19 season with the Grizzlies in the same role.

