Wisconsin misses the cut in ESPN’s 2023 NCAA Tournament projection

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
College basketball knows no off-season, whether it be programs re-configuring their coaching staffs, on the road recruiting, or working the always busy transfer portal – college basketball never sleeps.

So, is it really too early to start thinking about the 2023 college basketball season?

Joe Lunardi of ESPN doesn’t think so, considering he recently released his first 2023 NCAA Tournament projections.

Overall, he had seven Big Ten programs projected to make the big dance, however, the Badgers were noticeably absent.

Lunardi had Wisconsin listed among the first four out, which might be fair given the current state of the roster and the amount of production still needing to be replaced.

Thankfully, Greg Gard and company still have three available scholarships to retool this roster and get them back to the big dance.

Check out Lunardi’s complete bracket below:

Wisconsin State
