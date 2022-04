An Intel-developed software solution aims to apply the power of artificial intelligence to the faces and body language of digital students. According to Protocol, the solution is being distributed as part of the "Class" software product and aims to aid in teachers' education techniques by allowing them to see the AI-inferred mental states (such as boredom, distraction, or confusion) of each student. Intel aims to expand the program into broader markets eventually. However, the technology has been met with pushbacks that bring debates on AI, science, ethics and privacy to the forefront.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO