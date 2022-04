LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lexington’s city council has signed off on working to get a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area License. At the council meeting Thursday, it was determined the city manager would be the point of contact with Virginia ABC for the license process. The license would allow during certain events for businesses to sell alcohol in disposable containers that display the name or logo of the business. Customers who buy those drinks would be allowed to leave the business with the drink to enjoy it outside within the designated area.

