Heading to the Timberwolves game tonight? Get there early!

There's a lot of excitement in Downtown Minneapolis for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs between the Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies. It's the first home playoff game for the Wolves since 2018. Jeff Münneke, Timberwolves Vice President of Fan Experience, wants that excitement to start early by getting to the city early.

The team is expecting more than 19,000 fans to converge on Downtown Minneapolis and the Target Center tonight. With enhanced security measures and road construction downtown, Münneke encourages fans to get to the area early.

The rundown of pregame activities includes the National Anthem at 6:25 P.M., play introductions at 6:28 P.M. and tip-off to Game 3 at 6:32 P.M.

You can hear the Timberwolves and Grizzlies Game 3 on News Talk 830 WCCO or on the Audacy app . A special Timberwolves edition of Sports to the Max with Mike Max live from the Target Center skyway studio will start right after the Twins game and lead right into the Timberwolves pregame show.