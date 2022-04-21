American Lung Association 'State of the Air' in DFW area

On Thursday, the American Lung Association released its annual "State of the Air" report , which provides county-level rankings and grades regarding local air quality to provide insight on protecting communities and finding ways to reduce air pollution.

In the latest report, Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties all received grades of "F," with ozone pollution noted as a major issue in North Texas.

Overall, the city of Dallas ranked as the 16th most-polluted city in the U.S. Among Texas cities, only Houston - which is eighth - came in worse.

American Lung Association Senior Director for Advocacy JoAnna Strother discussed the latest air quality findings for Texas with KRLD's Chris Sommer.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram