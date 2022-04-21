Soccer in the City: Taty's record leads the 6-0 rout

New York City FC's resounding 6-0 triumph over Real Salt Lake snapped a five-game winless streak. On the latest Soccer in the City, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz, and John Rojas discuss the highlights of the match - including Valentin “Taty” Castellanos scoring a club record four goals - and have an update on injured starters. Plus, hear from midfielder Keaton Parks!

Follow the Soccer in the City team on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz, @GlennCrooks , @jrojasa75 , and @arieljudas