Florida Man And Woman Jailed For Drive-By Shooting While Texting Victim

You can’t make this up. A Florida couple was arrested after shooting at a house following texting the victim about shooting at a house.

On April 18, 2022, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting shots being fired in the 6500 block of Campflowers Road.

Patrol deputies and investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and learned that a small passenger vehicle had passed by a residence on Campflowers Road, firing 10 to 12 shots from the vehicle.

Darrell Torbett, age 39, and Chasity Medley, age 29

Deputies say that an investigation revealed that prior to the shooting, one of the witnesses to the shooting was receiving text messages from Darrell Torbett about an incident that occurred at the same location last week.

These messages caused an argument, which ended in veiled threats being made toward the witness via text message.

Shortly after these messages were received is when the shooting occurred in front of the residence.

Deputies made contact with Torbett and his girlfriend, Chasity Medley.

They were interviewed and taken into custody in reference to the shooting. During a search warrant of their residence, the firearm used in the incident was recovered.

Based on the evidence collected and statements obtained during the course of this investigation, Torbett and Medley were taken to the Bay County Jail.

Darrell Torbett, age 39, of Bayou George, was charged with Discharging a Firearm From a Vehicle Within 1000 Feet of a Person, a 2nd-degree felony.

Chasity Medley, age 29, also of Bayou George, was charged with Principal to Discharging a Firearm From a Vehicle.

