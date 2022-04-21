ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Report: Co-worker assault ends in arrest of 2 women

By Joe Gorman
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were arrested Wednesday and accused of attacking an employee of an East Side store.

Lashona Mitchell, 45, of Rosewood Avenue, who is a co-worker of the employee and Katrina Mitchell, 46, of Cedar Lane, are both in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of assault, a first degree misdemeanor.

They are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports do not say how or if the two women are related.

Police were called about 3:25 p.m. to the Dollar General at 1833 Oak St for a report of a woman who was being assaulted by a co-worker and when officers arrived, reports said the co-worker told them she was stocking shelves when Lashona Mitchell hit her in the face several times, pulled her hair, and threw her on the floor before leaving.

The employee had a bloody elbow from being thrown to the floor and her face had several cuts and bruises, reports said.

As police were taking information, Lashona Mitchell returned to the store in a car with four other women, including Katrina Mitchell, reports said. Reports said the women became unruly and the two officers on the scene had to call for additional officers to help keep order, reports said.

As police were dealing with the carload of women, Katrina Mitchell punched the employee who was assaulted, reports said. Both women were then handcuffed and taken into custody.

Reports did not list a motive for the attack. The victim was advised to seek medical attention, reports said.

