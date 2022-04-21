ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, NY

Volleyball Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Stealing $10,000 from Student Athletes

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENMORE, NY – When the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club went to buy...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, NY
Sports
County
Erie County, NY
Kenmore, NY
Sports
City
Kenmore, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Volleyball#Treasurer#Grand Larceny#Student Athletes
NEWS10 ABC

Woman fined $10 million on fentanyl, drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to numerous drug charges Monday, April 11 in U.S. District Court. She landed herself a $10 million fine and a minimum of 10 years in prison, with a maximum of a life sentence. Antasia Babcock, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and conspiracy to possess […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
WBRE

Two sentenced for alleged fentanyl ring in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two men arrested in 2020 who police say were involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring. According to the United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, James Garris Jr., 52, of Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl to a victim who later overdosed from the drugs provided in […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Sports
News 4 Buffalo

Man who fled to North Carolina after stabbing pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in Erie County Court, according to the District Attorney’s office. Quinton Turner, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. On Jan. 5, 2020, around 5 a.m., Turner stabbed the victim, Ronald Green, 29, multiple […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
YourErie

Man charged in attack on Erie County Prison guard

An Ohio man in the Erie County Prison has been charged with strangulation of an Erie County Prison Guard. 38-year old Nicholas Rosnack was arraigned Tuesday, April 19 on attempted homicide, assault, and strangulation charges that were filed as assault by Erie County Detectives. The incident occurred at the prison shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

87K+
Followers
52K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy