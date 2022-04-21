ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New study reveals toddler temper tantrums could lead to being rich as adults

Almost every parent has dealt with their child throwing an uncontrollable temper tantrum. While some try to find ways to prevent their child from freaking out, most just hope it doesn’t happen in public. However, next time a parent is stuck watching as their child embarrassingly yells and scream, they should know a new study claims those children are more likely to be rich as adults.

In a recent study published by ‘Developmental Psychology,’ a group of psychologists examined student characteristics and behaviors at age 12 to predict occupational success in their future. While things like childhood IQ and parental socioeconomic status play an important role, the study found that the children who broke rules and defied their parent’s authority were more likely to be successful 40 years later.

“The results revealed direct and indirect influences of student characteristics (responsible student, rule breaking and defiance of parental authority, and teacher-rated studiousness) across the life span on career success after adjusting for differences in parental SES and IQ at age 12,” claimed the study. According to KidsActivities.com , the study examined 745 participants over a 40 year span starting in 1968. Next time your child is throwing a temper tantrum, just know; it’ll all be worth it one day.

