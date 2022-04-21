ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit to unveil 2 million daffodils in city parks and neighborhoods

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8q80_0fFzDQqV00

DETROIT (WWJ) - Spring has sprung in Detroit and city officials are excited to showcase the millions of daffodils set to bloom across the city's boulevards, streets and parks.

To complete Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's City of Beauty initiative in partnership with Daffodils for Detroit, over 2 million daffodil bulbs have been planted and are now springing to life.

Officials plan to meet at Chicago Boulevard, just west of Woodward Ave at 2 p.m. on Thursday to share daffodil maps to residents and tourists, guiding them to best viewing areas.

The City said peak viewing time begins now and will run through the next two weeks.

An additional 500,000 blubs will be planted by the city's floriculture team this autumn.

Brad Dick, Group Executive - Services and Infrastructure, will be present for the unveiling, the city said.

Comments / 0

Related
Ironton Tribune

Project brought decades of daffodils to Ashland park

I do. Ashland Central park will. Even if they do not remember why, they do. But sometimes, we do things for those who have gone before, just because. It was November of 1999 and the world wasn’t too sure what was going to happen. Some said the rapture was coming or that the world would end. Others said that all of the computers would crash and money would become incalculable. Most thought that things would go on, but nobody was quite sure.
ASHLAND, KY
1240 WJIM

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
HometownLife.com

Proposed restaurant, entertainment venue at northeast entrance to Livonia gets thumbs down

A proposed entertainment venue and restaurant at a major gateway to Wayne County has some space issues causing Livonia leaders concern. The proposal, which includes space for a restaurant and stage for performances such as music and comedy acts, would have seen the middle of the building at 27494 Grand River transform and see new life in a place that's been largely vacant for years. It would also have an outdoor dining patio.
LIVONIA, MI
My Magic GR

Cedar Point, Michigan’s Adventure Going Cashless in 2022

Planning a trip to Cedar Point or Michigan's Adventure this summer? Plan to pay with cards inside the parks. Michigan's Adventure and Cedar Point are Now Card-Only Inside the Parks. Michigan's Adventure in Muskegon and Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, are summertime hot spots for Michiganders! You may have been...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Duggan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daffodils#Uban Construction
Club 93.7

MI’s Best Tacos Are Served in a Restaurant Near Holland?

If the rumors are true, Zeeland, Michigan (near Holland) might just be the hot spot in the state when it comes to the tastiest nontraditional tacos. StrEATs Taco Kitchen in Zeeland, Michigan isn't a Mexican restaurant, they're more of a non-traditional street taco kitchen. Trust me, there's a big difference between the two.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy