Detroit to unveil 2 million daffodils in city parks and neighborhoods

DETROIT (WWJ) - Spring has sprung in Detroit and city officials are excited to showcase the millions of daffodils set to bloom across the city's boulevards, streets and parks.

To complete Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's City of Beauty initiative in partnership with Daffodils for Detroit, over 2 million daffodil bulbs have been planted and are now springing to life.

Officials plan to meet at Chicago Boulevard, just west of Woodward Ave at 2 p.m. on Thursday to share daffodil maps to residents and tourists, guiding them to best viewing areas.

The City said peak viewing time begins now and will run through the next two weeks.

An additional 500,000 blubs will be planted by the city's floriculture team this autumn.

Brad Dick, Group Executive - Services and Infrastructure, will be present for the unveiling, the city said.