Driver hospitalized after man in stolen car crashed into them while fleeing St. Clair Shores police

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) -- A driver was hospitalized after a person in a stolen car crashed into them while fleeing cops in St. Clair Shores.

The incident happened on Friday, April 15, when police received a call around 6:30 p.m. about a stolen Buick Regal, reports Fox 2 Detroit .

The officer attempted to stop the driver on 12 Mile Road near Harper Avenue -- but the driver fled, said authorities.

Police then chased the stolen vehicle until the driver crashed into another car at 11 Mile Road and Mack Avenue.

The suspect didn't end up hurt, but the person who was hit suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The man was arrested and charges are now pending.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Clair Shores police at 586-445-5318.