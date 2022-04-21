ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sam Smith Is Ready To Ring in a New Era With New Single, ‘Love Me More’

By WLNK Staff
 3 days ago

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Sam Smith is back with new music!’

The singer has announced details of their brand new single ‘Love Me More’.

Sam posted a black and white photo of them on Instagram and announced new music was coming.

‘Love Me More’ will arrive on Thursday, April 28 at 6 PM EST

So far, little information has been revealed around Sam’s comeback track, which follows their last official release The Lighthouse Keeper; a Christmas song co-written with Labrinth.

What artist are you eagerly anticipating new music from?

