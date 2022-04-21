ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polis announces COVID readiness guide

By Maris Westrum
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — The Polis-Primavera administration is announcing new legislation surrounding how Colorado responds to COVID-19 in the future.

The goal is to protect the state’s economy and health through preparation for any new COVID surges. This comes after Gov. Jared Polis announced his administration initiative, “Colorado’s Next Chapter: Our Roadmap to Moving Forward .”

The phases for the initiative are as follows:

1.    Establishing hospital readiness standards, surge planning and normalizing COVID patient care in traditional medical settings

2.    Ensuring public health readiness and surge capacity

3.    Investing in health care workforce stabilization and expansion

4.    Engaging the federal government in national endemic response, pandemic readiness and needed reforms

Endemic shift: How it will be rolled out

Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera will be speaking in addition to other state lawmakers and health care workers.

The announcement will be made on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at the Colorado State Capitol. Watch on FOX31 NOW.

