Korean TV powerhouse JTBC is upping its game and changing its name in order to stay at the forefront of the worldwide Korean content explosion. While the parent broadcast group will keep the JTBC monicker, its 15-strong cluster of production companies have been renamed Studio LuluLaLa, or SLL, instead of the prosaic JTBC Studios. The word ‘Lululala’ is used in Korea to express joy and adventure. And it translates easily enough.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO