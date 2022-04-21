Palestine approves Wildcats mascot

During the Palestine CUSD 3 board meeting Tuesday evening, 3rd grader Owen Fuller and 7th grader Brylee Tingley were awarded the character education awards. They received the awards from Jessica Sisil, PGS principal and superintendent.

Palestine CUSD 3 met Tuesday evening for its regularly scheduled meeting and passed several items on the agenda.

The board approved the OPH mascot, Wildcats, during the meeting as well as approved the OPH wrestling agreement.

Also approved during the meeting was the approval to let bids for the Palestine Grade School solar project.

Title 1 school wide for PGS was approved for the 22-23 FY.

The board also approved bids for masonry work at Palestine High School and bids for the PGS pavilion.

Four summer help positions were posted for the district.

The positions will start on June 6 and last until Aug. 12. The hours will be from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Anyone 18 years or older may apply for the summer help position.

Also posted were two LBS1 positions within the district.

One of the positions is for the grade school and one is a shared position between Palestine Junior High and PHS.

The board hired Tim Riley as the PHS math and science teacher.

PGS graduation has been moved to Tuesday, May 17. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at the PGS gym.

PHS prom will be held at the PHS gym instead of the Fife Opera House.