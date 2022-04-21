ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Likely to Return on Friday

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDWN6_0fFz9Y5600

Gavin Lux should be available for the first game of the Dodgers-Padres series.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Dodgers are set to begin their first series of the season against the San Diego Padres on Friday. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts , his lineup should be back to full strength.

Gavin Lux, who's been one of the team's best offensive weapons in the early going of the 2022 season, should be available after sitting out the last two games with back tightness. The Dodgers former top prospect was a late scratch from the Tuesday lineup. LA's off day today means that Lux has had three straight days to recover from an injury that was labeled as "day-to-day" by Roberts on Tuesday.

“Gavin is doing well. Just the back flared up, so I don’t know his availability. I would kind of put him in the class of day-to-day, and we’ll see how he feels Wednesday morning.”

On the season, Lux has a .888 OPS and a 157 wRC+.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Dodgers Lose Top Reliever To An Early Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are undoubtedly one of the best teams in all of baseball, if not the best. Their lineup is stacked with Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, and others. They have entrenched themselves as the early favorites to win the World Series. But that doesn’t...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
NBC Sports

Giants pick spot starter, could add red-hot Triple-A outfielder

WASHINGTON D.C. -- One part of the weekend roster puzzle was put into place early Friday morning when the Giants announced that left-hander Sam Long will start the first game against the Washington Nationals. When the other shoe drops, it could add an intriguing young outfielder to the roster. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Lux
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospects Hyun-il Choi Focused On Adding Velocity

The Los Angeles Dodgers have proven their excellence in both scouting and player development under president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, and Hyun-il Choi may very well be among the organization’s next key projects. The 21-year-old pitcher from South Korea has demonstrated his upside at every level he’s been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#Dodgers Padres#The San Diego Padres
NBC San Diego

Dodgers Regain Dominance Over Padres

After snapping a 10-game losing streak to the Los Angeles Dodgers the night before, this rivalry reverted back to its normal ways on Sunday at Petco Park, as the San Diego Padres lost 10-2. Not a lot went right for the Padres in the finale of the this 3 game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Max Muncy Wants to See a Change With Scoreboards

In an age of advanced statistics, scoreboards at stadiums are forever presenting new information. That is certainly the case at Petco Park, where the Padres often display some wild numbers out on their right-field scoreboard. That includes fWAR as well as batting average on balls in play. So when the Dodgers were in town this weekend, that was something new to see.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cody Bellinger Hits 2 Homers, as Dodgers Blowout Padres 10-2

Cody Bellinger hit two homers, Freddie Freeman hit one, and Clayton Kershaw did the rest, as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres in a blowout, 10-2, on Sunday afternoon. The victory gave the Dodgers their fourth consecutive series win and was their 11th overall against the Padres...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
568
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy