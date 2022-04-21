Dodgers Injury Update: Gavin Lux Likely to Return on Friday

Gavin Lux should be available for the first game of the Dodgers-Padres series.

The Dodgers are set to begin their first series of the season against the San Diego Padres on Friday. According to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts , his lineup should be back to full strength.

Gavin Lux, who's been one of the team's best offensive weapons in the early going of the 2022 season, should be available after sitting out the last two games with back tightness. The Dodgers former top prospect was a late scratch from the Tuesday lineup. LA's off day today means that Lux has had three straight days to recover from an injury that was labeled as "day-to-day" by Roberts on Tuesday.

“Gavin is doing well. Just the back flared up, so I don’t know his availability. I would kind of put him in the class of day-to-day, and we’ll see how he feels Wednesday morning.”

On the season, Lux has a .888 OPS and a 157 wRC+.