Deal: Pick Up Our Favorite Summer Fleece for 50% Off

The North Face Campshire Pullover Hoodie REI

When the time comes to shake up your wardrobe for summer, you’ll reach for the shorts, T-shirts and sandals you love. After all, these tried-and-tested layers are perfect for hot, stifling days at the beach or around town. But there’s a good chance you’ll also keep a warm layer or two in the closet for those cool summer nights when the temperatures die down. To that end, we recommend adding The North Face Campshire Pullover Hoodie to your roster of summer staples, as it’s currently on sale at REI.

Made from high-pile sherpa fleece that’s soft and versatile, we fell in love with the Campshire Hoodie years ago for its less-tech-more-lifestyle appeal. Since then, The North Face made a few design tweaks to perfect its fit and function. Elbow patches boost durability, a kangaroo hand pocket holds essentials and the elastic-bound hood reduces unwanted drafts. Oh, and it looks damn good around a campfire.

As luck would have it, REI’s current sale on past-season styles takes up to 50% off the Campshire Pullover in two outdoorsy colors. It’s also 25% off in black if you want to keep things simple. Add it to your closet and reach for it all summer long.