Colorado Springs, CO

Trapped parties at two serious crashes in Colorado Springs, road off CO-115 closed

By Hugh Johnson hugh.johnson@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Crash on CO 115 at Lake (provided by the Colorado Springs Fire Department) 

Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department are responding to a pair of crashes in the city, both with trapped parties.

The first crash, reported via Twitter at 6:35 p.m., is near Woodmen and Marksheffel roads.

The second crash is impacting traffic. All east and westbound lanes of Lake Avenue at Colorado 115 are closed due to a crash, police officials tweeted shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Fire officials said that three people were trapped and one person was taken to a hospital. No update was given on the injured party's condition.

