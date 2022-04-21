ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Milwaukee Public Schools reviewing new health data today

By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vWSx_0fFz6BUU00

Milwaukee Public Schools plan to look at COVID-19 data again but it's still up in the air if and when students will able to go mask free again.

MPS leaders review the newest COVID data every Tuesday and Thursday, and based on what they saw, Superintendent Dr. Keith Posley is defending the district's sudden switch back to masks only one day after making them optional.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Dr. Posley says the data showed a spike in cases among staff, up 47 percent on the positivity rate, leading to the quick call. After being given the go-ahead from the school board when it comes to COVID decisions, the district decided it's best to keep masks in place at least for now.

Milwaukee County's Chief Health Policy Advisor, Dr. Benjamin Weston, is also behind the move, as cases with the newest sub-variant are climbing.

Last month the board approved ending the mask mandate on April 18. Students returned to class on Tuesday with masks not required. But the district changed course and announced masks were once again required starting Wednesday.

The MPS Board is having its regular monthly meeting virtually at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. If you'd like to speak at the meeting, you must register by 3 p.m. TMJ4 News will be streaming the meeting at tmj4.com.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee County, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
Milwaukee County, WI
Health
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS COVID relief funds teacher incentives plan approved

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Public Schools Board of School Directors approved a plan Thursday night, April 21 to spend COVID relief funds. The board discussed a plan to use the money to ensure there are enough teachers. Superintendent Keith Posley proposed giving them incentives to persuade them to keep their job...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Of 17 people sickened after Waukesha prom, 1 diagnosed with norovirus

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The number of people who felt sick after the Waukesha North High School prom is now at 17. One person tested positive for norovirus. A Waukesha County Health Department spokeswoman told WISN 12 the timing of some people's symptoms does not fit criteria to be associated with the prom on April 9.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

A baby’s death, missing suspects, $500 bond: Dane County set the lowest bar for release in Wisconsin in a reckless homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. — The headline in late 2020 came and went quietly: a young Dane County couple, a boyfriend charged with reckless homicide and a mother with child neglect in her baby’s death at just 7 weeks old. In the months after the death in May, Arkeem Ashley, 26, and Esthefania Martinez, 22, had largely cooperated with the police investigation....
DANE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Public Schools#Health Data#Mps#Covid#Mcts#The Mps Board
WSET

New superintendent for Nelson County Public Schools announced

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Nelson County Public Schools is getting a new superintendent. They appointed Dr. Amanda C. Hester to the position on Friday. She will start on July 1. The board voted unanimously at their meeting and work session this afternoon to hire her. Dr. Hester has...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Wisconsin Bus Driver Admits To Drinking During Elementary School Field Trip

A Wisconsin bus driver charged with OWI after admitting to drinking while elementary students were on a field trip. According to Action 2 News, fourth and fifth grade students from Lincoln Elementary School were on the way back to school, when a student noticed an open can of beer under the driver’s seat. This incident happened on April 18th, 2022 and letter was sent to the families of the Lincoln Elementary School.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin medical marijuana bill

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State lawmakers held a hearing Wednesday on a bill to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes. It’s only the second time in state history that legalizing marijuana got a legislative hearing in Wisconsin -- and the first time since Republicans took control of the Legislature in 2011.
MADISON, WI
WISN

2 students bring handgun and box cutter to Wauwatosa West High School

MILWAUKEE — The Wauwatosa School District announced two students brought a handgun and a box cutter to Wauwatosa West High School on Friday. The district added that the Wauwatosa Police Department was called and responded immediately. They said the student with the gun was removed from campus and taken...
WAUWATOSA, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy