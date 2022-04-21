ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Judge barred from opioid trial after using case to boost his reelection bid

By Jamie Satterfield
Tennessee Lookout
Tennessee Lookout
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKO4a_0fFz1u1I00

An appellate court is barring a Tennessee judge from presiding over a governmental lawsuit against opioid makers, distributors and pharmacies for billing himself on Facebook as a warrior against the drugs and using the case to bolster his own reelection campaign.

The Tennessee Court of Appeals is removing 13 th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Young from the bench in the opioid case and vacating a ruling he’s already made against the accused drug makers, distributors and pharmacies.

The opinion was made public Wednesday and involves a lawsuit filed by a slew of Middle Tennessee cities and counties against the opioid-pipeline firms seeking damages for the deadly epidemic the prescription painkillers have wrought in their communities.

Young told a digital legal news publication the opioid defendants were guilty of “document hiding” before he ruled against them on that issue in pre-trial litigation in the case, the opinion stated.

He then took to his Facebook page and complained, “Why is it that national news outlets are contacting my office about a case I preside over and the local news is not interested?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GqAD6_0fFz1u1I00

Judge Jonathan Young. (Photo: Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts)

“Screenshots of the trial judge’s Facebook page reveal that the page appears to be devoted in part to a re-election effort given a ‘Re-Elect’ picture banner next to his name,” the court’s opinion stated.

Young also posted in response to a question, “Is a $1.2 billion opioid case. Our area has been rocked with that drug for decades. Lots of interesting and new developments about the manufacturers in this case … This is an earth-shattering case, especially for our community. Fake news is not always what they publish, but what they choose not too (sic) also.”

The judge “liked” a comment saying pharmaceutical companies had “power” in Tennessee and another labeling the Tennessean newspaper a “liberal rag.”

“(Young) appears to us to be motivated to garner interest in this case and draw attention to his stated opposition to opioids within a community,” the appellate court wrote. “Regardless of the specific motivation, however, it is clear here to us that the trial judge’s comments and social media activity about this case are easily construable as indicating partiality against entities such as the (opioid defendants.)”

Young is a Republican elected to the bench in the five-county 13 th Judicial District, which includes Cumberland, Putnam and Clay Counties. He faces Republican challenger Caroline E. Knight in the May primary.

Young was reprimanded by the Board of Judicial Conduct in October 2020 for sending messages to women via social media “ranging from flirtatious to overtly sexual” accompanied by a photo of himself in his judicial robe.

A new judge will be appointed to the opioid case. The appellate court vacated Young’s ruling against the opioid defendants for allegedly withholding documents from the suing governments.



The post Judge barred from opioid trial after using case to boost his reelection bid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout .

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict

Emma Moore felt cornered. At a community health clinic in Portland, Oregon, the 29-year-old nurse practitioner said she felt overwhelmed and undertrained. Coronavirus patients flooded the clinic for two years, and Moore struggled to keep up. Then the stakes became clear. On March 25, about 2,400 miles away in a Tennessee courtroom, former nurse RaDonda […] The post Why nurses are raging and quitting after the RaDonda Vaught verdict appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
FLORIDA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee audit finds millions of dollars misappropriated for childrens’ meal programs

In the summer of 2020, with pandemic-driven unemployment surging across Tennessee, the state contracted with two Shelby County community groups to provide meals to children at risk for hunger in locations scattered throughout the county. But when auditors with the Tennessee Comptroller’s office made surprise visits to check on the programs, they found no children […] The post Tennessee audit finds millions of dollars misappropriated for childrens’ meal programs appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been exposed to contaminated syringes last […] The post A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Campaign, TN
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas GOP donor charged after repairman held at gunpoint during search for proof of Trump’s voter fraud claims

A conservative activist has been charged in connection to an alleged 2020 incident in which a repairman was held at gunpoint by a man searching for fraudulent mail in ballots that did not exist. RawStory reports that Steven Hotze, 71, was indicted Wednesday by a Harris County grand jury and is facing one count of unlawful restraint and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mr Hotze reportedly hired more than dozen private investigators to search for instances of voter fraud ahead of the 2020 election, according to court documents. Mark Aguirre, a former Houston police captain,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Election#Appellate Court#Trial Court#Re Elect
Tennessee Lookout

NAACP: Town of Mason will continue its legal fight against the Tennessee Comptroller

Attorneys for the Town of Mason said Friday they will continue to pursue a lawsuit against the Tennessee Comptroller over plans to take financial control of the majority Black, west Tennessee community located five miles from the site of a future $5.6 billion Ford Motor Company plant. “The Town of Mason plans continuing to litigate […] The post NAACP: Town of Mason will continue its legal fight against the Tennessee Comptroller appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Knoxville hospital uses COVID as liability shield for suit over fatal medical mistake

A Knoxville hospital is trying to use the COVID-19 pandemic to shield itself from liability for a nurse’s fatal medication administration mistake, court records show. Sonny Caldwell was being treated for various conditions, including COVID-19, while he was a patient at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in October 2020, but an investigation by the Knox […] The post Knoxville hospital uses COVID as liability shield for suit over fatal medical mistake appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

GOP candidate sends campaign message claiming ‘your child’ is scheduled for ‘gender reassignment surgery’

A campaign fundraising message from a Republican congressional candidate in Michigan baselessly accuses President Joe Biden of “forcing” young children to learn about “gender reassignment surgeries,” directing text message recipients to an appointment confirmation for “your child” to receive a “gender reassignment surgery tomorrow at 9am.”The message from the campaign of state Senator Tom Barrett – who is seeking the GOP nomination in the state’s 7th congressional district race for the US House of Representatives – asks recipients whether they wish to “CANCEL this appointment because you do not believe in teaching young children about dangerous transgender ideologies” by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Minimum wage for disabled Tennesseans is a well-intended but misguided solution

A new bill to mandate that disabled Tennesseans receive the federal minimum wage will harm the progress of workers with disabilities. This well-intended but misguided legislation risks reducing job opportunities for the disabled and fails to address the underlying causes of the disabled pay gap, educational achievement, and healthcare costs.  The bill makes a noble […] The post Commentary: Minimum wage for disabled Tennesseans is a well-intended but misguided solution appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: Criminalizing sleeping in public will make problems for homelessness worse

Tennessee senators are preparing to debate legislation on the Senate floor that would make camping on all state and local public property illegal. Senate bill 1610 failed last year but was revived and passed in the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, despite testimony warning of potential unintended consequences. This proposed legislation makes camping or sleeping […] The post Commentary: Criminalizing sleeping in public will make problems for homelessness worse appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Commentary: The underbelly of Mason’s financial takeover

What no one is saying out loud about Mason, Tenn. is there’s a racist pattern of targeting Black leadership in this state that goes back decades. The hostility has been followed up with violence. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.  was assassinated and Elbert Williams, a leader of the Brownsville NAACP,  was lynched not far from […] The post Commentary: The underbelly of Mason’s financial takeover appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Judge denies Mason’s request for temporary injunction against Tennessee Comptroller

A Nashville judge has denied a request by elected leaders of the Town of Mason to temporarily halt a financial takeover by Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower, noting his office has “broad authority” over local government operations. The Comptroller formally took control of Mason’s finances on April 4, citing a long history of financial mismanagement, and […] The post Judge denies Mason’s request for temporary injunction against Tennessee Comptroller appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee House Speaker, other lawmakers testify before federal grand jury

House Speaker Cameron Sexton said Monday he gave “factual information” to a grand jury investigating political corruption and confirmed he is not a “target” in the federal probe. Sexton was among at least five lawmakers subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury, including Republican Reps. Jason Zachary of Knoxville, Bud Hulsey of Kingsport, Patsy Hazlewood […] The post Tennessee House Speaker, other lawmakers testify before federal grand jury appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Earth Day 2022

Earth Day, first celebrated in April 22, 1970, was rolled to April 23 in Nashville and photojournalist John Partipilo staked out the event at Centennial Park. Hundreds turned out on a beautiful day to pick up free trees that were being distributed, listen to live music and attend presentations from environmental and conservation organizations. Packets […] The post Earth Day 2022 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee lawyers argue charges of racism are “unfortunate distraction” in Mason case

Key to allegations that Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower acted with racial discrimination in his efforts to take control of the majority Black, west Tennessee Town of Mason was his unusual suggestion that Mason give up its charter, dissolving the town entirely. Mumpower’s ask — which first came in February when he made an appearance during […] The post Tennessee lawyers argue charges of racism are “unfortunate distraction” in Mason case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Lookout

4K+
Followers
730
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT

Now more than ever, tough and fair journalism is important. The Tennessee Lookout is your watchdog, telling the stories of politics and policy that affect the people of the Volunteer State. Our investigative reporters and journalists explain what’s happening, why it’s happening, and who it helps or hurts. We expose the relationships between politics, people and policy and we hold the powerful accountable. You can count on us for hard-hitting stories and incisive commentary on health care, hospital closures, mental health and addiction treatment, education, criminal justice reform and environmental issues. We are a nonprofit and all of our content is free for sharing. Tennessee Lookout is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Tennessee Lookout retains editorial independence.

 https://tennesseelookout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy