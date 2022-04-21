ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

King Didier Drogba inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

By David Pasztor
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League Hall of Fame has doubled in size, with the Class of 2022 joining last year’s inaugural Class of 2021, increasing the number of inductees from eight (8) to sixteen (16). As last year, two of the incoming class were chosen by the Hall of Fame...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

SB Nation

Manchester City Claim Premier League 2 Crown

Manchester City’s Under 23 team have been confirmed as Premier League 2 champions for the second consecutive season after a 3-1 victory at Leeds United. Goals from Kayky, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap saw the blues recover from conceding an early goal to keep the title in Manchester. Sitting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton’s road ahead has obstacles, and opportunities too

This 2021-22 Everton season hasn’t been the easiest for the team, the players or the supporters either. While the Toffees sit above the relegation zone by only a single point (at the time that this piece was written), there can be no rest for Frank Lampard or the players wearing the shirts at this moment; games against Liverpool on Sunday and Chelsea the following weekend will ask difficult questions of the Blues, but if they can get through those matches without falling into the final three on the Premier League table, opportunities to make up points do still exist going forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Roker Ramble: Well, I suppose it could be worse than having Lewis Hamilton as club owner...

On seeing the headline that Lewis Hamilton was interested in buying a stake in Chelsea, you kind of suspected which way his quotes were going. Look, the guy is successful in his own field, but you knew fine well that he’s of the “Well I used to support X but now I follow Y” brigade. Not as bad as Tim “come on Fulham, no wait, Chelsea” Lovejoy. But not far off.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Hull City 3-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Should have done better with the opener. Despite it being hit with power, it was at a tight angle. Not at fault for the second or third goals though, and those were the only three shots the Tigers got on target. Andy Yiadom: 6. No worries defensively, but I hoped...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Match Preview: Tottenham Hotspur Women v. Chelsea FC Women

Tottenham Hotspur Women return to action against Chelsea Women on Sunday, April 24 at 2:30 pm UK, 9:30 am ET. It’s the first of two consecutive games against a dominant Chelsea side, and you can watch it for free or catch a full match replay on The FA Player.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Paul Pogba might leave Manchester. Should Newcastle gamble on him?

We’re hours past Manchester United’s announcement of Erik ten Hag as the Red Devils' next manager. Not the most surprising news out there, of course, as the Dutchman was discussed earlier this season before current interim caretaker Ralf Rangnick took the reins of the once-great Manchester club. While...
UEFA
#The Hall Of Fame
SB Nation

Thomas Tuchel rates Declan Rice ‘very highly’ because Thomas Tuchel has eyes

With just about a month to go in the season, it’s just about time for the real main event to start gearing up. Enough with this kicking the ball nonsense! We’re talking of course about Silly Season, seemingly the thing that everyone loves most about football, even more so than the football itself. Maybe it’s because everyone gets to be hopeful in the summer still.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Firmino Fitness Update Ahead of Merseyside Derby

Before picking up a slight injury, Bobby Firmino, like so many of the Reds, had been in dazzling form. Today in his pre-Merseyside Derby press conference manager Jürgen Klopp presented a positive outlook in terms of his possible return against rivals Everton. “And Bobby, getting better and better. It’s...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Three Talking Points from Everton’s Puzzling 1-1 Draw With Leicester City

For the opening 15 minutes of Wednesday’s match against Leicester City, the Blues played as though still warming up. They were disjointed, sluggish, miles off in their attempts to press and unable to string together anything meaningful on the rare occasions they were able to get hold of the ball. The visitors were in on goal only 30 seconds from the kick-off, nine straight passes and Ricardo Pereira putting Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in with a pinpoint through-ball, only Seamus Coleman’s last man challenge preventing a marvellous early chance for the impressive 23-year old midfielder. The Foxes didn’t have to wait long to open the scoring, in the fifth minute Harvey Barnes firing home from close range after Kelechi Iheanacho’s blocked effort fell kindly for him, Everton being cut apart with ease down their left flank. Leicester didn’t really pursue their advantage over the next ten minutes, seemingly content to pass the ball smoothly, easily evading their opponents’ efforts at closing down. The visiting fans could clearly be heard over the silenced Goodison Park faithful, even throwing in the occasional “ole’” for good measure, so outclassed were the Toffees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Everton 0 - Match Recap: Reds Prevail Despite Everton’s Anti-Football

Liverpool: 62’ Andy Robertson, 85’ Divock Origi. It’s the Merseyside Derby and this time it’s against an Everton that’s placed 17th in the Premier League table, and are managed by Frank Lampard. Jurgen Klopp has chosen his reliable back four of Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and the best full-backs in the world. The midfield is the star trio of Fabinho, Thiago, and Naby Keita. Thiago put in a masterclass against Manchester United during mid-week, and we look forward to him hassling the Ev all evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Boehly confident; Tanenbaum dreaming big; Hamilton, Williams bring star appeal to Chelsea bidding process

One week on from the final bidding deadline, we appear no wiser as to who will be selected the new owners of Chelsea Football Club. Maybe next week then?. Of course, one week is not a long time at all in such a complicated financial transaction, but it does feel like a very long time already given the club’s financial situation, restricted operation, and all the uncertainties about certain players, transfers, and various other future planning issues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

FA WSL Preview: Everton Women vs Arsenal | Match Details & How To Watch

As teams prepare for the final stretch of the 2021/22 season, Everton can rest easy knowing that they will keep a spot in the Women’s Super League; Birmingham City can’t make up the 13-point differential in its final four games, where a maximum of 12 points can be earned.
SOCCER
SB Nation

A Love Letter to Liverpool FC

Yes, it’s going to be like this until the end. Pick your battles, allocate your energy accordingly. It’s this. For absolute ages. I have learned a lot about myself in the past couple weeks. I did not have the nerves you’re meant to have for a Manchester City game. I’ve thought about this. I think it’s because they’re so good losing to them wouldn’t be an embarrassment. I’m usually, in recent years, more nervous about playing Manchester United and Everton than playing Manchester City. I think it’s because for the former two, losing against a side we’re aggressively better than is embarrassing. Losing a tight game to City wouldn’t be.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Villama Preview: Leicester City v Aston Villa

The loss to Tottenham Hotspur wasn’t unexpected, but the 4-0 drubbing arguably was. Moving on to this week, Aston Villa face off against Leicester City and the presumption is another tough match. The Foxes currently sit 9th in the table compared to Villa’s 15th, though Villa won the prior outing 2-1 on December 5th. The previous three matches for Leicester included a win at home (2-1) over Crystal Palace, a loss at Newcastle (2-1), and a draw at Everton (1-1). Players to look out for include Youri Tielemans in central midfield, and James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in attacking midfield. Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi are the notable names of those sitting out for Leicester this weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

It’s a six match season for Tottenham Hotspur that begins with a trip to west London to take on Brentford. We’ve gone on and on about how important every single match is from here on out, but as Spurs go into Matchday 33, everything seems to be ramped up. Arsenal and Manchester United will have concluded by the time this article goes up, meaning Spurs will know if they’re in fourth or fifth place once they kick off against the Bees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Watford: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a different type of challenge in Watford. The Premier League is rolling as the race comes to the final matches. Time and Date: Saturday, 23 April 2022 Kickoff at 15:00 (GMT-UK) 10.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: Kevin Friend. Assistants: Adrian Holmes, Simon Beck. Fourth official: Jonathan Moss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea to wear yellow against Liverpool in FA Cup final but we’re not superstitious oh no

Red versus blue. It’s as classic as football itself. Liverpoool versus Chelsea, a classic sporting rivalry for football in the 21st century. But when the two teams will meet in the FA Cup final on May 14, Chelsea will be breaking for tradition. As confirmed by the club’s official website, we will be wearing our yellow away kits — even though technically we’re the home team!
PREMIER LEAGUE

