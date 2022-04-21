Chiefs unlikely to trade for Deebo Samuel, other top WRs

Deebo Samuel wants off the 49ers. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In the aftermath of Deebo Samuel's trade request, attention has turned to which teams could make the most sense as potential destinations. Given the state of their wide receiver room, the Chiefs have been named as a team, which would, presumably, be interested in adding him. As noted by NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha, however, such a move doesn’t appear to be forthcoming (Twitter link).

He reports that a trade for not only Samuel, but other top young wideouts like A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Terry McLaurin, “isn’t likely.” Brown and McLaurin are expected to skip the voluntary portions of their teams' offseason programs, leading to speculation they too could be on the move. Chadiha has been told, however, that those options “are probably all long shots at this point”.

The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill after they couldn’t reach an agreement regarding a new contract. They have since made two veteran additions in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but many expect more to come. Currently listed as having more than $18M in cap space, Kansas City could easily accommodate the final year of those 2019 draftees’ rookie contracts, though negotiations on an extension would of course be another matter altogether.

The Chiefs also have the 29th and 30th overall picks in next week’s draft, so they will have the option to add a significant pass-catcher that way. It appears that – or the remaining waves of free agency – will remain the most likely route the team takes to try to maintain their passing attack’s strength in Hill’s absence.