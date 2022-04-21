Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad celebrating 50th anniversary

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad, one of Northeast Ohio’s moving treasures that celebrates and preserves the remnants of the steam railroad era, is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Founded in 1972 by Siegfried Buerling, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad operates through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park over what was once the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad.

Since its creation, the CVSR as offered train rides through the park and welcomes more than 170,000 visitors a year from all 50 states, and even visitors from Europe and Central America.

"We’re excited to celebrate this momentous anniversary,” said Joe Mazur, CVSR President and CEO. “The railroad started from a vision to bring passengers from the Cleveland Zoo to Hale Farm. In the past fifty years, the organization has continued to evolve. We now transport passengers from Greater Cleveland to Downtown Akron and in-between with eight stations and twenty-six miles of tracks.”

The railroad is offering the public various ways to celebrate:

Steam in the Valley: CVSR will host Steam in the Valley for the first time in May on the 13-15 and 20-22. 2022 will mark the 50th anniversaries of CVSR and Forth Wayne Railroad Historical Society and a decade of collaborating to bring the exciting sights and sounds of historic steam railroading to the Cuyahoga Valley. Steam in the Valley will be the first major event held this year for both organizations as they celebrate their 50th anniversaries. As part of the living history event, all riders are encouraged to dress in their best 1950s attire, with prizes available for best-dressed passengers.

Preservation for Generations: For the third year, CVSR will be hosting their annual Preservation for Generations event at the Fitzwater Trainyard on Saturday, September 10. In spirit of the 50 th anniversary, guests will wear their best 50s outfit while getting an exclusive look into the train yard while enjoying activities from the 50s era. All proceeds from Preservation for Generations 2022 will support CVSR’s preservation fund so that future generations will be able to experience the wonder of train travel in the national park.

Hale Farm & Village Exhibition: Hale Farm & Village will help celebrate CVSR’s 50 th with an exhibition highlighting 50 years of history and remembering Siegfried Buerling’s accomplishments, the man behind Hale Farm & Village, and CVSR, who passed last year. The exhibition is open to guests beginning June 1.

