ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Well+Good

People *Want* Constructive Feedback—Here’s How To Give It Without Being Mean

By Natalie Arroyo Camacho
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FpCjv_0fFyycNl00

Ever worked really hard on a work presentation that went well but wished someone would’ve told you where there was room for improvement so you could make it even better next time? When we dedicate effort to an endeavor, we want to do well, and it's human nature to feel that if we're not improving, we're backpedaling, which runs counterproductive to doing as well as possible. That's why receiving constructive feedback is a natural channel for facilitating this growth, but often, folks feel a little funny doling it out, with worry that they're harping on the negative rather than supporting the positive. Well, for those who are nervous about giving constructive feedback, know that recent research found that people underestimate others' desire for receiving constructive feedback.

Experts agree that giving constructive feedback certainly provides value, given that humans mostly get to know themselves through the relationships they have with others.“People giving us constructive feedback lets us know how they are interacting with us, perceiving us, and getting along in a relationship with us,” says therapist Christiana Awosan, PhD. And the effects of such constructive feedback extends to professional, romantic, platonic, and familial relationships alike.

“Constructive feedback lets us know how people are getting along in a relationship with us.” —Christiana Awosan, PhD

How can you know when the right opportunity to give constructive feedback might be? According to the research, published by the American Psychological Association, a great personal litmus test is simply asking yourself whether you'd like to receive the feedback if you were in a similar situation. “Take a second and imagine you’re in the other person’s shoes and ask yourself if you would want feedback if you were them. Most likely you would, and this realization can help empower you to give them feedback,” Nicole Abi-Esber, doctoral candidate at Harvard Business school and lead study author said in the study.

As far as what to keep in mind when giving constructive feedback to ensure it lands as positive reinforcement, not a tool to put someone down, Dr. Awosan says it's crucial to avoid being mean. “Your goal is to build up someone, for them to get to know themselves better,” she says. “If you are being mean to them, that doesn't allow them the space to even try to do something better or see it differently. It just really cuts off the ability to be able to build somebody up and to say that you are invested in their growth.”

Read on to learn four tips for giving constructive criticism in a way that demonstrates you care about the other person's development.

4 tips for giving constructive feedback that's actually, well, constructive

1. Utilize the VCR Method

Therapist Kenneth V. Hardy, PhD, developed the three-step VCR Method, which stands for validate, challenge, and request, says Dr. Awosan—and it can be used to effectively give constructive criticism. To validate, you want to tell the receiver what they’re doing well. To challenge, follow up the validation by acknowledging certain behaviors or actions may have an impact on you that you may not appreciate. In terms of requesting, be clear about what, exactly, you’d like them to change.

Let’s say your roommate is leaving a mess around the apartment. If you want to give them constructive feedback, says Dr. Awosan, you may want your message to sound a little something like this: “I really like living with you because X," which is a validation. "But I’ve also noticed that sometimes the apartment is a mess," which is the challenge. "Might you be able to be more mindful about cleaning up after yourself?" which is, finally, the request.

2. Be aware of your non-verbal communication

“Communication is not just verbal,” says licensed marriage and family therapist Omar Ruiz, LMFT. “It also includes your tone, volume, effect, and body language. Any shifts in these can misconstrue the statement that you are hoping to get across.” (Just consider how you might feel when someone is slouched over as you’re sharing important information.)

Instead of waving a finger, for instance, you might want to take a seat, keep your limbs by your sides, and be mindful of any negative-leaning facial expressions. “You may not have control over how someone perceives your constructive criticism, but you are in full control of how you deliver that message,” Ruiz adds.

3. Get specific

Even if the VCR method seems too formulaic for you to deliver in a natural way, you still want to be specific about where the receiver might be able to grow. This is especially true if someone is asking you for your feedback, specifically, says Ruiz because “that means they value what you have to share.” You might also want to ask this person what suggestions they have already received, which Ruiz adds can be helpful for avoiding repetition in feedback.

4. Ask whether the feedback you provided was helpful

“After you have given your feedback, ask the person if they found it helpful or not,” says Ruiz. “Even if they didn't, the feedback they give you will help you learn how you can improve the ways you provide constructive criticism toward others.”

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

My Partner Doesn’t Get Along With Their Parents—Is Our Relationship Doomed?

Common relationship wisdom provides that the way your partner interacts with their parents can give you clues about how they’ll treat you in your relationship. But the reality of this notion can get a little murky. After all, not everyone has the best relationship with their parents, but that doesn't automatically mean they'll be a terrible romantic partner. So, what—if any—conclusions can be made from how a person's relationship with their parents may translate to a romantic partnership?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

Experts Say This Small Change Can Drastically Reduce Your Screen Time—So I Tested It Out

Slot machines, road signs, warning labels, Shrek 2: What do they all have in common? They use color to provoke human interaction. Whether encouraging people to gamble, adhere to traffic rules, signify danger, or captivate viewers with cinematic beauty—designers often use color to hold our attention. Intentions vary, but it's understood that human behavior is influenced by colors. This is precisely what inspired me to make my iPhone black and white—I wanted to see if going greyscale would reduce my screen time.
CELL PHONES
Well+Good

The Top 2 Signs That You Could Be Too Trusting of Others and Opening Yourself to Harm

Ever met someone—whether a friend, a coworker, or a potential romantic partner—whom you felt like you hit it off with immediately? Someone who possesses similar values and even share your interests? It's natural to gravitate to people you click with in this way, and when it happens, you may—even if subconsciously—puts them in a prioritized category above others. There's nothing inherently wrong with this, but sometimes the associated eagerness and hopefulness for strong connection can shield us from seeing potential red flags in a person. And this is far from ideal when we’ve already decided they essentially cannot do any wrong—and trust that they won't.
SOCIETY
Well+Good

‘Freudenfreude’ Is the Joyful Opposite of ‘Schadenfreude’ That Can Level Up All Your Relationships

Obviously, you want to surround yourself with people who want the best for you; those who relish in your struggles or even misery simply aren't team members you need making up your starting lineup for tackling life. But while it would be wise to avoid those who are prone to schadenfreude—the German term that describes that aforementioned sense of deriving joy from the struggles of others—it would behoove you to search for folks in your life who embody its opposite, freudenfreude, or taking joy in other people’s successes. Psychologists say freudenfreude can actually level up your relationships rather than compromise them.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

Here’s How To Test Your Level of Neuroticism—And Understand What the Result Really Means

Spiraling at the slightest inconvenience or seemingly firing on all cylinders all of the time are tendencies you might associate with being neurotic. But, these stereotypical depictions of the term fail to illustrate the full scope of trait—and also give it an unnecessarily bad reputation. Understanding neuroticism for what it really is requires disentangling it from its once-sexist roots and viewing it like psychologists do: as a dimension of personality, rather than evidence of a disorder. Within that framework, everyone embodies some degree of neuroticism, and you can assess your level of the trait using the Big Five personality test.
MENTAL HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and Here’s How Drinking Lemon Water Impacts Your Bladder’

Lemon water is often touted by wellness experts for its health benefits, particularly for those who don't exactly get excited at the prospect of drinking plain water but still want want to stay well-hydrated. That's why so many people swear by drinking lemon water as part of their daily wellness routine, especially first thing in the morning upon waking up. Lemon water can help to make you feel more awake and alert by replenishing your body's fluids—and you can't deny that the sharp, acidic zing from the citrus helps clear some of the morning blearies, too.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

Side Bends Are the Core-Working, Side-Stretching Two-for-One Fitness Move You Need in Your Arsenal

Your obliques are kind of like the two pillars of your core. These key muscles run up and down each side of your body, allowing you to twist and pivot to your heart's desire. On this week's episode of The Right Way, fitness instructor Colette Dong shows you how to do a side bend to strengthen this all-important (but sometimes tricky to target) muscle group.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

What Your Body Is Trying To Tell You When You Wake Up Hungry in the Middle of the Night

Waking up in the middle of the night happens to us all from time to time, and it's relatively easy to close your eyes and return to your sleep cycle. Waking up with a ravenous, grumbling belly is a bit of another story—while nothing hits quite like a 2 a.m. peanut butter and jelly sandwich, it's downright annoying to have to get out of bed and try to track down your jam jar when you should be getting some much-needed shuteye.
HEALTH
Well+Good

A Derm Explains Why This Tinted Sunscreen Is Like a Filter Come to Life—And It’s Finally Back in Stock

As a beauty writer, I’ve tried hundreds (yes, really, hundreds) of skin-care, makeup, and haircare products over the past 10 years covering the beat. And while each beauty category has its nuances, in my opinion, sunscreen is the most difficult product to perfect. After all, unlike other beauty products—say, lipstick, mousse, or AHAs—sunscreen is one product type that is recommended (read: urged) for everyone, regardless of gender, age, skin type, or skin tone.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

A Cardiologist Shares How Much Avocado To Eat To Boost Your Heart Health

The quantity of love the world has for avocados is immeasurable, but according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), we've found a little more to love about the creamy green in fruit in the last two decades. The U.S. consumption of avocados per capita has tripled over the last two decades and we've all reaped the health rewards of the many slices of avocado toast we've consumed. But if you're wondering if your love for avocados translates to actual heart health, the answer may just be yes, according to a new study.
HEALTH
Well+Good

What Those Walking Stats on Your Smartphone Truly Say About Your Overall Health

At the end of the day, like a lot of us, I make a bad habit of lying on my couch and mindlessly opening up apps on my phone. Once I've gotten bored with Instagram and Strava, I'll often open my iPhone’s Health app to check out my daily stats. I'll browse through my time in bed, step count, and heart rate variability, and then I'll scroll down through all the gait analysis numbers—but to be honest, that's all they really are to me: numbers. I don't know what to look for, or what the stats truly say. Does having a 25.9 percent double support time mean I'm bad at walking?
HEALTH
Well+Good

I’ve Used the Same Micellar Water Every Day for 10 Years, but This Cleansing Treatment Has Officially Replaced It Forever

My skin-care routine is an ever-revolving door of new products (such is the life of a beauty editor), but there's a single product I've been in a committed relationship with for the better part of the past decade. I've used the same micellar water every morning (in lieu of a face wash) and night (as a makeup-removing first cleanse) since college, and really thought that what we had was forever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

The Symbolic and Spiritual Meaning of a Ladybug Landing on You

The song that comes on the radio that has just the message you needed to hear, the tarot card you pulled that captured exactly what you’re going through, or the repeating angel numbers you keep seeing everywhere—these are all examples of ways we receive cosmic messages from the universe (or angels, or spirit, whatever resonates with you).
PETS
Well+Good

The Scientific Reason Why Your Coffee Tastes Weird When You Reheat It in the Microwave (And How To Prevent It)

Forget spilling the tea. Today, we’re spilling the beans about a common coffee conundrum—why it tastes so bad when you reheat coffee in a microwave. Unlike some foods and drinks that typically taste better after being zapped (like last night’s leftovers, a cold piece of pizza, or even a cup of mineral-rich bone broth), nuking your morning cup of joe tends to have the opposite effect, giving it a funny aftertaste that makes it downright undrinkable. Hardly the best part of waking up.
FOOD & DRINKS
Well+Good

Know Someone Who Always ‘Tells It Like It Is?’ Here’s When Brutal Honesty May Be a Relationship Red Flag

Honesty is essential in any relationship and a key component of building trust. But brutal honesty, well, that's a different story. Often people disguise these types of cruel comments or judgemental behavior as "just being real," but if left unchecked, it can lead to a toxic relationship dynamic. The red flag is literally in the term brutal honesty.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy