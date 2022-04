Lightweight fighter Sergio Martinez landed a clean right uppercut that had Jered Corman unconscious before he fell to the canvas. Just a few minutes into the first round of their B2 Fighting Series 157 matchup, Martinez and Corman met in the center of the cage and traded big punches. But, Martinez would get the better of the exchanges and land one of the cleanest uppercut knockouts you’ll ever see.

UFC ・ 12 HOURS AGO