Orange Park police arrest suspect in stabbing of young girl

By Samantha Mathers, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park police arrested a suspect in yesterday’s stabbing incident that left a young girl in critical condition.

The Orange Park Police Department responded to the Johns Pointe Apartment Homes on Orange Park Road around 4:30 p.m. where a female juvenile had reportedly been stabbed. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Action News Jax told you a young boy was detained at the scene.

Today, OPPD says it has arrested and charged a suspect with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators have not disclosed the name of the suspect.

We will update you on-air and online as we learn more.

