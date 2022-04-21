Orange Park police arrest suspect in stabbing of young girl
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park police arrested a suspect in yesterday’s stabbing incident that left a young girl in critical condition.
The Orange Park Police Department responded to the Johns Pointe Apartment Homes on Orange Park Road around 4:30 p.m. where a female juvenile had reportedly been stabbed. Police said she was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.
Action News Jax told you a young boy was detained at the scene.
Today, OPPD says it has arrested and charged a suspect with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators have not disclosed the name of the suspect.
