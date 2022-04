An Upstate New York mom says her son, a Black, autistic teenager, is a victim of racial profiling after being detained in a Target store. Chante Ware told the the Times Union that her 14-year-old son was waiting for his siblings and cousins to check out purchases at Target in Clifton Park, N.Y., on Monday when a Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy tackled him, throwing him to the floor. The incident escalated when his 17-year-old sister tried to intervene, grabbing the deputy.

