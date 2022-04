What image comes to your mind when you think of the word “entrepreneur”? Many of us will visualize youthful, creative fanatics on a solo mission to change the world. It took me by surprise when, in one of my strategy workshops, I met a woman named Jean Feiwel. Jean was certainly an entrepreneur—she was responsible for launching a platform for aspiring self-published authors to refine and promote their manuscripts. She had many of the traits we associate with entrepreneurs—intrinsic motivation, innovative aspirations, and the ability to generate support for her ideas. The only difference: Jean works for a company.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO