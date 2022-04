Moon Knight may be focused on the struggles of a mentally-troubled hero (Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Moon Knight), but the image of a certain Egyptian deity apparently changed the entire final half of Marvel's Disney+ event series. If you've seen Moon Knight Episode 4 then you can probably guess which image it is – because millions of Marvel fans currently have stuck in their heads, as well! Never did we expect the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give new life to one of the world's most ancient spiritual icons – but here we are!

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO