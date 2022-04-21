ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Smith To Drop New Single ‘Love Me More’

energy941.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Sam posted a black and white photo of them...

www.energy941.com

Power 102.9 NoCo

Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Down in Tears Explaining Tory Lanez Shooting, Supports Police Testimony That Lanez Told Her to ‘Dance Bitch’

In an emotional television interview with Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion broke down in tears explaining the summer 2020 shooting incident in which Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan in the foot. In a snippet of Gayle King’s interview with Megan Thee Stallion, which will premiere on CBS Mornings on Monday...
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says The ‘Family’s In Danger’ Because ‘Daddy’s Not Home’ On Pusha-T’s New Album

“I used to watch The Fresh Prince and pray the house would be mine / Coulda bought it, but I ain’t like the way the kitchen design,” raps Kanye “Ye” West towards the end of “Dreamin Of The Past,” one of the songs off of Pusha-T’s new album, It’s Almost Dry. Like most of Ye’s recent musical output, there’s a familial bent to his lyrics on this track. “Born in the manger, the son of a stranger,” he raps, per Genius. “When daddy’s not home, the family’s in danger (And my heart was beatin’ fast).”
Sam Smith
Page Six

Noah Cyrus rocks red sheer dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ performance

Noah Cyrus is red-hot. The younger sister of Miley Cyrus performed her new song, “I Burned LA Down,” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday. To take the stage, Cyrus wore a trippy sheer dress by Jean Paul Gaultier Couture featuring swirls of red and pink draped over a corset. The track is from the 22-year-old’s forthcoming debut album, “The Hardest Part,” which will be released July 15. If Cyrus’ sexy high-fashion look seems familiar, it’s because Rihanna wore a similar piece from the same collection while showing off her baby bump in the pages of Vogue’s May issue earlier this month. Cyrus seemed to have...
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson surprises fans with latest look amid her 40th birthday

Kelly Clarkson is reigning in a major milestone birthday, and she's seriously dressing the part! The star had a week full of celebrations featuring wild outfits and shocking surprises to commemorate her 40th birthday. In honor of the decade she was born, the 1980's, the talk show host dedicated each...
Hello Magazine

Avril Lavigne's punk engagement cake is epic – see here

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne announced her engagement to Mod Sun last month – and it comes as no surprise that the couple celebrated the special occasion in style. Taking to social media to share a video of their engagement party, Avril, 37, showed off their epic cake for the event.
