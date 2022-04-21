Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 21, 2022

ELIZABETHTON — One of the missions of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is to commemorate the important events that took place in the area back when this was the frontier. Such events as the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals in 1780 on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain and the Siege of Fort Watauga are remembered at Sycamore Shoals each year and celebrated.

