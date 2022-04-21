ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Birthdays and Anniversaries for April 21, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoanoke Group Backs Out Of Acquiring Bedford Co. Nursing...

Kingsport Times-News

Sycamore Shoals to celebrate 250th anniversary of Watauga Association on April 9

ELIZABETHTON — One of the missions of Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is to commemorate the important events that took place in the area back when this was the frontier. Such events as the Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals in 1780 on their way to the Battle of Kings Mountain and the Siege of Fort Watauga are remembered at Sycamore Shoals each year and celebrated.
WATAUGA, TN
Veterans head to Washington as Honor Flight trips resume

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A dozen veterans returned to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford with a motorcycle escort, and a warm welcome from a crowd of family and friends. It was the first trip for the region’s Honor Flight organization since the pandemic began over two years ago.
BEDFORD, VA
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Greeks celebrate Easter without restrictions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For the first time in three years, Greeks were able to celebrate Orthodox Easter without the restrictions made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. Beyond the obvious religious messages, in Greece, Easter signifies a return to the countryside, often to people’s ancestral homes, and a mass exodus from big cities.
FESTIVAL
Mill Mountain Zoo holds ‘Party for the Planet’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Earth Day activities continued Saturday in the Roanoke Valley. Mill Mountain Zoo held a “Party for the Planet.”. The day-long event included lots of activities for families, and information from organizations including the Clean Valley Council, Roanoke Valley Master Naturalists, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy and the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth.
ROANOKE, VA
Miss Roanoke Valley joins Honor Flight as EMT

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - An Honor Flight trip that carried a dozen veterans to Washington this weekend, included a dozen ‘guardians’ to look after the veterans, and a team of additional volunteers to take care of other logistics. Isabella Jessee is an EMT, and she joined the trip...
ROANOKE, VA

