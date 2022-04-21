ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday Morning What's Up: Kristin Smart Murder Trial Moves to Monterey Co.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBART reversed itself late Wednesday and said you don't actually have to wear masks. BART is aligning, for now, with the California Dept. of Public Health, after initially announcing early Wednesday that masks were still required, and the BART board is considering reversing once again next...

SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: LA Reinstates Its Mask Mandate for Transit

The Berkeley High School student who died after a fall from a parking garage during lunchtime on Monday has been identified as 18-year-old Dominic Hernandez. Indications appear to be that it was a suicide.* [KTVU]. 21-year-old Ramon Joseph Reyes Medina of American Canyon was arrested earlier this week on suspicion...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Police Arrest 6 Suspected Members of ‘Prolific’ Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Store Robbery Crew

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Six members of a robbery crew San Jose police described as “prolific” were arrested following a months-long investigation of smash-and-grab robberies at jewelry stores across the Bay Area. The suspects, some armed with guns and pepper spray, would enter jewelry stores wearing masks and use sledgehammers and other tools to break open glass display cases and take thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. The robbers would then run to waiting vehicles and flee the scene. Police said the crimes happened between October 2021 and January 2022 in San Jose. Detectives worked with other local jurisdictions to identify...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police Seek Help In Solving Death Of Man Found Unconscious In West Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police are seeking help from the public as they investigate the death of man who was found unconscious in West Oakland earlier this year. On the night of February 7, Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos was found unresponsive at the intersection of 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way, just off Interstate 980. Ramos was brought to a local hospital for treatment, but never regained consciousness, police said. He was pronounced deceased on February 18. Jose Eduardo Colon Ramos. (Oakland Police Department) The events leading up to Ramos being injured and found unconscious are unclear. Police said Ramos had been in various shelters in West Oakland in the months leading up to his death. Police and Ramos’ family are urging anyone who may have information about Ramos’ whereabouts, activities and contacts to call the department’s homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the department’s tip line at 510-238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: Suspect started fire inside California Home Depot while shoplifting

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A California man has been charged with arson after prosecutors say he deliberately started a fire that destroyed a store. The five-alarm fire at the San Jose Home Depot on April 9 caused the building’s roof to collapse and created massive amounts of smoke that prompted officials to warn residents to shelter in place, as we reported at the time.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man Shot Dead by ‘Multiple Gunmen’ In San Francisco’s Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was shot dead by “multiple gunmen” in San Francisco’s Fillmore District Tuesday night, according to police. The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at the northern end of the Buchanan St. Mall urban greenbelt, San Francisco police said. Officers arrived to find a 30-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures while medics arrived at the scene. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where he died of injuries. SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that multiple gunmen were involved. He also asked the public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 Found Shot Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide in San Francisco Oceanview District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were found dead in San Francisco’s Oceanview neighborhood in what appears to be a murder-suicide, police said Thursday. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Farallones St. at about 6:12 p.m. Wednesday and found a man inside a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 65-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. While still at the location, officers learned a second shooting victim was inside a home on the same block of Farallones Street. They entered the home and found a 45-year-old man with more than one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers made entry into the home and located a 45-year-old male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no arrests made and homicide investigators were treating the incident as a murder-suicide. Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour-tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Walgreens
CBS San Francisco

3 Accused Of Aiding Napa Doctor In Scheme Offering Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Cards, Treatments

NAPA (CBS SF) – Federal prosecutors have charged three people for allegedly aiding a Napa naturopathic doctor who was convicted in a scheme to sell fake COVID-19 vaccine cards and treatments. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Jason Costanza of El Campo, Texas, 40-year-old Jaimi Jensen of Santa Cruz and 41-year-old Ranna Shamiya of Ukiah were charged this week. Prosecutors said the three were associates of Dr. Juli Mazi, who pleaded guilty in connection with the scheme. Costanza, who was Mazi’s office manager, is facing conspiracy and false statement charges for allegedly providing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards to customers. Prosecutors said Costanza...
NAPA, CA
Eater

Gilroy Garlic Festival, a Bay Area Tradition for More Than 40 Years, Cancelled ‘Indefinitely’

It looks like the Bay Area’s favorite large, bustling garlicky festival is no longer: This year’s Gilroy Garlic Festival is cancelled and the event could remain cancelled for the “foreseeable future,” the Gilroy Dispatch reports. Festival organizers told the news site a combination of COVID-19 “uncertainties” and “prohibitive insurance requirements,” coupled with the fact that the Garlic Festival Association, which runs the annual event, has been losing money for close to a decade led to the decision. Organizers also told ABC7 News they made no revenue in 2019 and 2020, and were forced to pivot to smaller events in 2021. (Another wrench, the Dispatch added, is the fact that the festival is among the defendants named in several lawsuits filed after the 2019 shooting that left three people dead and 17 injured. Those lawsuits are still pending.)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

