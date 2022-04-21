Downtown Des Moines Transitions To New Parking Meter System

In our recurring feature "Ask Axios," readers send us questions about Des Moines and we try to answer them. Question: "Any idea why in the heck the most dense city in the state doesn't have scooters yet, but sprawling Waukee does? Just do not understand what the hold up is downtown," writes reader David Jennings of Des Moines. Answer: There isn't any "political appetite" by the Des Moines City Council to allow shared electric scooters without ordinances in place to regulate them, said Jeremy Lewis, executive director of the Street Collective.State of play: While electric scooter companies have expressed interest...

