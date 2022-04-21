ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Downtown Des Moines Transitions To New Parking Meter System

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is entering into the next phase of a $3.5 million parking meter replacement project. Crews installed 400 parking payment kiosks months...

whoradio.iheart.com

Axios Des Moines

Why aren't there electric scooters in Des Moines?

In our recurring feature "Ask Axios," readers send us questions about Des Moines and we try to answer them. Question: "Any idea why in the heck the most dense city in the state doesn't have scooters yet, but sprawling Waukee does? Just do not understand what the hold up is downtown," writes reader David Jennings of Des Moines. Answer: There isn't any "political appetite" by the Des Moines City Council to allow shared electric scooters without ordinances in place to regulate them, said Jeremy Lewis, executive director of the Street Collective.State of play: While electric scooter companies have expressed interest...
DES MOINES, IA
Albia Newspapers

Coalition commissions study to challenge Iowa DOT’s Highway 30 design

(The Center Square) – Skeptics of the Super 2 highway construction in eastern Iowa are partnering to fund a feasibility study. Eighteen counties, cities and other entities are partnering with the Highway 30 Coalition to oppose the Iowa Department of Transportation project, which would stretch between Lisbon to DeWitt. Instead of the five-year construction of Super 2, the partnership advocated for construction of a four-lane highway.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

One dead after crash on slushy patch from snow in rural Iowa

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person died following a crash in rural Sac County, Iowa Monday morning. According to the report, the crash was around 10:22 a.m. near 340th & Highway 39, east of Ida Grove. A 54-year-old of Shawnee, Kansas lost control on a slushy patch from blowing...
SAC COUNTY, IA
97X

“Smith and Meth-son”: Iowa Police Share Photos of Seized Homemade Gun

Police in Meskwaki Nation have shared an arrest report and a sort of Public Service Announcement you should be aware of. "We want to inform you of a public safety and law enforcement matter that came to our attention today," the department wrote on Facebook. "The possessor of this firearm was a felon prohibited from possessing firearms and was previously convicted for possessing firearms."
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2 injured in crash involving Des Moines school bus

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an accident involving multiple vehicles, including a Des Moines Public School District bus, Wednesday morning. It happened around 9:45 a.m. at 19th Street and the off-ramp from I-235, at Day Street. Limited information from the Des Moines Police Department was released, confirming two people involved in the accident […]
DES MOINES, IA
B100

The Final Chapter For This Iowa Water Park

It's been a crazy last two months following the abrupt closing of the Wasserbahn Waterpark Smock Hotels & Resorts. It seems as though everything has finally slowed down and come to an end. Today we are going to take a final look at where everything has left off. From crazy...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

65 Dogs, Puppies Rescued from Keokuk County Breeder

(Hedrik, IA) — Sixty-five dogs and puppies have been rescued from a property in Keokuk County. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa was alerted about the animals being moved from a puppy mill in Florida to Hedrik. A-R-L director of animal services, Joe Stafford, describes the scene as “horrible” as the animals suffered from lack of care. Stafford says it will take some time for the dogs to recover so they can be adopted. The Keokuk County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.
KEOKUK COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Great video: Storm brings down power line in eastern Iowa

ACKLEY, Iowa (WHO13) — Strong thunderstorms ripped across Iowa on Friday morning. WHO 13 Viewer Erik Graham caught the power of the storm – and the reason for many power outages – on camera. Check out his cell phone video of power lines arcing on the south...
Western Iowa Today

Town Of Tiffin Deals With Growing Pains

(Tiffin, IA) — The Johnson County town of Tiffin is dealing with some growing pains. The population has more than doubled over the last decade. Fire Chief Bill Hall tells KCRG / TV that his department is operating with about half the number of volunteers it needs. More population growth has brought more 911 calls – a total of 441 last year. As of this week, the number of calls have jumped by nearly 50 over the same date in 2021. Mutual aid agreements helped Tiffin 18 times last year when volunteers weren’t able to respond. Hall says the 18 volunteers he has now aren’t enough to handle the workload.
TIFFIN, IA
KCCI.com

Grassley asks for investigation into Iowa post office

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley is calling for an investigation into an Iowa post office. According to KCRG, two employees at the Cedar Rapid's United States Postal Service claimed their co-workers made sexual comments about them on a daily basis. Now USPS says it's investigating all...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Madison County cemetery sustains damage after Saturday's storms

WINTERSET, Iowa — During Saturday'sstorms, Madison County sustained significant damage at one of their oldest sites. Gravestones at the Rock City Cemetery dating as far back as the 1800's were damaged. Uprooted trees and branches can be seen scattered about the premises. One of the oldest portions of the...
MADISON COUNTY, IA

