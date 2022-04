PENDLETON — The banks of the Umatilla River in Pendleton became a lot cleaner Saturday, April 23. At least 60 people scoured the Pendleton River Parkway for trash during the morning, participating in the annual Spring 2022 River Cleanup, sponsored by Stewards of the Umatilla River Environment, or SURE. Participants gathered at 9:30 a.m. at Roy Raley Park, gloved up and spread out up and down the river.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO