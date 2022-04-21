Kardashian trial LIVE – Day 2 of case underway after Blac Chyna accused of shouting ‘I’m going to kill you’ at Rob

THE Kardashians are facing off with Blac Chyna in a long-awaited trial in Los Angeles, and the model has been accused of allegedly threatening to "kill" Rob Kardashian during their relationship.

Attorney Michael Rhodes accused Chyna of allegedly shouting at Rob during a previous fight, “I’m going to kill you,” asking: “You never said that to him?”

Chyna insisted she didn’t, but Rhodes claimed the threat was in leaked text messages, though he did not go into further detail.

Chyna also claimed in court on Wednesday that Kim Kardashian "reached out and said she can't be friends with me anymore," after Kylie Jenner started dating her former fiancé, Tyga.

Chyna is suing the Kardashian family for allegedly being the reason the second season of her reality show, Rob & Chyna, was canceled.

The influencer, whose real name is Angela Renée White, first filed the suit back in 2017 and is asking for more than $100million in damages.

Rhodes unable to verify Chyna's income

Rhodes showed the jury a list of bank statements and tax returns in court today after she accused the Kardashians of causing her to lose income and ruin her TV career, according to the Sun reporter at the trial.

He said that there were no personal bank statements provided, only from her business accounts, and there were missing tax returns from 2018-2021.

Rob and Chyna’s messages about Amazon commercial, continued

Kardashians' attorney Michale Rhodes referenced the messages, saying: “Here [Kris] is a couple of weeks before trial. You’re saying she’s done horrible things, she’s setting up a commercial. That’s a nice thing to do, right?"

Chyna admitted that it was but that her co-parenting with Rob and Kris caring for her granddaughter had nothing to do with the lawsuit against the Kardashians.

Rob and Chyna's messages about Amazon commercial

The jury was shown messages between Rob and Chyna from April, in which Kris Jenner had recently secured a deal for Dream to appear in an Amazon commercial, during the trial today.

In the messages, Rob asked Chyna for her permission for Dream to be filmed and informed her that the project would pay her $50,000.

Chyna replied: “Yes let’s do it."

Chyna says Kardashians plotted 'behind my back'

During the trial today, Chyna said that she had no direct knowledge of anything Khloe, Kylie, Kim or Kris did to harm her business or career.

She also claimed she has been told in recent months what they did “behind my back.”

Chyna has not filed

In court today, Blac Chyna admitted that she has not filed taxes since 2017, according to the Sun reporter at the trial.

'I did retaliate'

Rhodes later insisted in court on Thursday that Blac Chyna's appearance on Good Morning America and her press conference following the restraining order meant she "announced to the world the relationship was over."

Chyna then admitted: "At that point, yes."

Rhodes then claimed executive producer Jeff Jenkins tried to suggest couple's therapy, to which Chyna responded: "F**k that, and f**k Rob."

She denied these claims at the trial.

He then read out alleged text messages from February 2017, in which Chyna allegedly told Rob "It's over" and "F**k you."

She also branded him a "fat b***h".

In court, Chyna admitted she called Rob fat on a number of occasions, saying: "When he called me a slut, a w***e, did evil things to me, I did retaliate."

"It does not make me feel good," she added. "Someone you have a baby with, it's not a good feeling honestly."

Rhodes also claimed Chyna told Rob multiple times "you're disgusting, the sex is horrible."

'Kill fee' discussed

Rhodes also showed emails between Mosley and the E! Network which showed they were amending Chyna's contract to include a possible $100k kill fee if the second season was not picked up.

Chyna admitted she did receive $100k, but was told it was for her further appearances on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Another contract was shown in court showing Chyna was paid $370k for four episodes of the family’s reality show, which she said she also received, but was still confused over the $100k, the Sun reporter at the trial reported.

"I would never sign a $100k kill fee for my number one show,” she insisted, again stating she didn’t trust her former lawyer, Walter, and that he would need to be questioned in court.

Chyna never 'fully read' contract

Rhodes then began going through Blac Chyna's contract with E!, which she admits she never fully read.

Rhodes showed the jury the contract that clearly stated she would be paid for the first six episodes of Rob & Chyna, but any further seasons would be agreed upon in writing, which Chyna said she is not sure if her former lawyer, Walter Mosley, ever received.

"The network had the option to pick up another season, they weren’t required to,” Rhodes told the jury.

Chyna said said she never received a written notice but she had been told it was greenlit and filming had begun.

Chyna discusses 'welfare check' on Rob

The Kardashian's attorney, Michael Rhodes, brought up a police call from Chyna in court on Thursday that was from December 17, 2016, with the official report claiming it was a welfare check on Rob Kardashian.

The report revealed Rob had been “depressed” over their breakup.

Blac Chyna said she phoned police because she couldn’t contact “Miss Kris” and she wanted to make sure he wouldn’t harm himself, but claimed again in court they had not broken up.

Rhodes claimed it was just days after their big fight, when Chyna allegedly held a gun to Rob’s head, and insisted they were “both in a bad place” and no longer together at the time.

Kylie not in court today

According to the Sun reporter at the trial, Kylie Jenner is not in court today as she is under the weather.

The attorney asked her to see a doctor and it is likely that Jenner will be back in the courtroom this afternoon.

Lawyer apologizes for causing 'discomfort'

In court today, Blac Chyna was grilled on when she broke up with Rob, previously claiming in her 2017 restraining order declaration that they split in December 2016, which she now denies.

At one point during cross-examination, she refused to answer Rhodes who continued to press her on whether she wanted publicity amid the nude photo scandal.

Chyna admitted she wanted to tell her side of the story, but said she was upset looking at the photos again, and the judge agreed to take a short break.

Rhodes told her: “I'm sorry I caused you discomfort this morning,” saying it wasn't his intention to do so.

Blac Chyna’s restraining order against Rob, continued

Cianni said: “There are highly prejudicial naked photos of my client,” calling the situation “outrageous.”

Rhodes apologized for upsetting Chyna but continued asking her about why she called a press conference for the restraining order and appeared on national television to discuss the scandal.

According to the Sun reporter at the trial today, Rhodes asked if Chyna sought publicity.

She responded: “Publicity, no. Rob put nude pics of me on the internet," and said that she only wished to stop him from embarrassing her further.

Blac Chyna's restraining order against Rob

In court today, Michael Rhodes, the Kardashians' attorney, referenced when Blac Chyna filed for a restraining order against Rob after he shared nude photos of her on Instagram, according to a The Sun reporter at the trial.

Chyna was asked to look at her declaration to the court from July 2017 in a file, which included the nudes, and she became visibly upset.

Her attorney Lynne Cianni appeared outraged and demanded they not be shown to the jury, to which the judge agreed.

When did Rob & Chyna air?

Rob & Chyna explored Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship as they prepared to have their first child, Dream.

On September 11, 2016, the program debuted on E!.

Kardashians in court

Kris Jenner was also present at the courthouse on Thursday.

She is wearing a bright blue blazer, matching trousers, a matching bag, and colorful sneakers.

Finally, Blac Chyna has opted for a burnt orange jumpsuit and heels.

Court fashion

A reporter for the US Sun revealed Kim Kardashian was at the courthouse on Thursday, wearing a black pinstripe blazer and matching trousers with white sneakers.

Khloe was also present, wearing a black oversized blazer and matching trousers with white sneakers.

Kardashians deny claims

The Kardashians have denied all claims in the case and have asserted that Blac Chyna has plenty of income through her other ventures, namely OnlyFans.

How much is Blac Chyna suing for?

Blac Chyna is suing the Kardashian family for $100million, claiming that they ruined her reality TV career.

Specifically, she is seeking more than $40m for loss of earning damages, as well as more than $60m in loss of future earning capacity damages, according to court filings.

Who is Blac Chyna suing?

Chyna has sued the entire family — Rob Kardashian, his mother Kris Jenner and his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — over claims of defamation, assault, battery, domestic violence, and interfering with “prospective economic relations."

What is the lawsuit about, part three

Chyna is suing the family for $100million, claiming that they ruined her reality TV career.

Chyna is seeking more than $40m for loss of earning damages and more than $60m in loss of future earning capacity damages, according to court filings in the case against the Kardashians.

The family responded to the claims with their own lawsuit, alleging that Chyna had attacked Rob.

What is the lawsuit about, continued

Chyna was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian and they have a daughter together, Dream.

The pair starred in their own E! reality show together, Rob & Chyna, which aired for one season in 2016.

The second season was being shot when the two broke up, but it was scrapped and never aired.

What is the lawsuit about?

Blac Chyna is claiming in the court case that the Kardashians are the reason why the second series of her reality show was canceled.

The court case will determine if there is rightful cause for Chyna to receive a pay-out for the missed opportunity of a season two of her reality show.

