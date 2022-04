Fresh off securing a spot on Just Capital‘s 2022 Industry Leader for Environmental Efforts list as it works to slash emissions at it U.S. manufacturing plants in half by 2030, Ford is also working on erecting its next manufacturing site – BlueOval City. The site where this massive facility will be located – Haywood Country, Tennessee – is already being prepped for construction as the automaker works to revitalize an area that’s been shedding population for decades, all while adding at least 5,000 jobs to the mix. Now, Ford has announced that it is also funding a stream mitigation and restoration site near BlueOval City as it aims to help restore the waters flowing through the Lone Oaks Farm at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO