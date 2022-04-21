ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athene Black and Brown Business Summit returns for a second year

By Griffin Wright
DES MOINES – The Athene Black and Brown Business Summit is returning to West Des Moines for its second year. The summit on Thursday offers a space for minority business owners to network and learn about the best ways to grow their businesses.

Angela Jackson, Athene’s Senior Vice President of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, said that the summit helps make Iowa a better place for minority entrepreneurs to start businesses.

“People want to be able to know that the community where they live is supportive of a diverse network and is also supportive of minority businesses and this is a way to solidify that,” Jackson said.

In-person tickets are sold out for this year’s summit but people can still attend virtually.

To learn more about the summit you can visit the West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce’s website .

