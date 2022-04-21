ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On base three times in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Nimmo went 2-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Giants. After going 0-for-3 with a walk in his...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Ejected from Sunday's game

Schwarber was ejected from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Schwarber took a called third strike off the outside corner in the bottom of the ninth and was immediately thrown out of the game after throwing his bat and helmet. He went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts prior to his ejection with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline from the league, Schwarber should be available for Monday's series opener against the Rockies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI coming Monday

Mets manager Buck Showalter clarified that deGrom (shoulder) underwent a CT scan Friday and is due for an MRI on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Showalter seemed to suggest Saturday that deGrom received both the CT scan and MRI earlier in the weekend, but the follow-up imaging won't in fact come until Monday. DeGrom is just over three weeks into a four-week shutdown period after he was diagnosed with a stress reaction of his right scapula April 1, so he could be cleared to begin a throwing program within the next few days if the MRI reveals that he's made good progress in his recovery. Even if the MRI yields good news, deGrom will likely need at least three weeks to get his arm conditioned for a starter's workload, so he's unlikely to make his 2022 debut until the second half of May, at the earliest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Swipes fourth base

Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, run, RBI, stolen base and HBP in a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Marte doubled, stole third and scored in the sixth inning and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. Playing on a Mets team expected to contend, Marte may not receive as many stolen base opportunities though he's 4-for-6 this season which places him among the league leaders in both categories.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Dominant against Marlins

Riley went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta. Atlanta struggled to generate much offensive production in Sunday's matchup, but Riley kept the team in the game with his three extra-base hits, including a two-run blast with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has 10 extra-base hits in 16 appearances this season, and he's slashed .295/.394/.590 with four homers, six doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and a stolen base.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
Brandon Nimmo
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Steelers Sends Former Third Round Pick to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh seems to headed for a rebuild following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson all are off the table. Possibly Baker Mayfield? However we don’t think it’s very likely the Browns trade their old QB to another team in their division.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Suarez: Strikes out six in no-decision

Suarez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings while striking out six in a 7-6 win Sunday over Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez was the beneficiary of a six-run first inning by the Angels' offense but was unable to get through the fifth to put himself in line for the victory. All of the damage against him came on a three-run homer by Trey Mancini in the third inning. The lefty has pitched 4.1 innings in all three of his starts, allowing two or three runs in each appearance. After allowing a career-low 3.3 BB/9 in 2021, the 24-year-old has walked nine in 13 innings this season. His next start will likely come next weekend against the White Sox.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Tigers' Andrew Chafin: Looks good in Triple-A appearance

Chafin made the second appearance of his minor-league rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Toledo, tossing a 1-2-3 inning and striking out two in the nine-pitch outing. On the heels of the sharp rehab appearance, Chafin looks as though he could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when the Tigers return to action Tuesday in Minnesota. The Tigers foreshadowed Chafin's likely activation by optioning reliever Rony Garcia to Toledo after Sunday's loss to the Rockies, which opens up a spot on the 28-man roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Optioned to Triple-A

Labastida was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Lavastida served as catching depth early in the year but hit just .083 with three walks and four strikeouts while appearing in six games. Luke Maile (hamstring) will likely be recalled by the Guardians to serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Austin Hedges.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Grand slam in win

Adell went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in a 7-6 win Sunday over Baltimore. Adell capped off a six-run first inning with a grand slam. The 23-year-old has now hit safely in five straight and eight of his last nine. Most notably, Sunday was the first time all season where he did not strike out in the game, lowering his strikeout rate to 42 percent. The outfielder has displayed his power stroke in the early going with six extra-base hits and a .490 SLG.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Doubles twice Sunday

Ortega went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. Ortega found some success as the leadoff hitter Sunday with his second and third doubles of the season. The 30-year-old has been seeing regular time as the DH and No. 1 hitter for the Cubs, though he's been scuffling a bit with a .205 batting average and .577 OPS. Better days could be ahead as long as he holds onto the playing time and prime lineup position.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Reaches base three times

Newman went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Newman drew a walk in the second inning and followed it up with an RBI double in the third off of Justin Steele. He finished topped off his big day with a fifth-inning single and raised his average to .222 through 45 at-bats. Sunday's performance was his first multi-hit game of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Earns first MLB win

Lodolo (1-2) allowed one run on five hits over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and picking up a win over the Cardinals. Lodolo dominated the Cardinals through five shutout frames; he allowed just three hits and only one went for extra bases. He finally coughed up a run in the sixth after back-to-back doubles by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill. The 6-foot-6 southpaw has shown steady improvement over his three MLB starts and he now owns a 5.52 ERA across 14.2 innings. Lodolo is expected to take the mound in Colorado next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks first home run

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-7 loss to Houston. Gurriel launched his first homer of the year off of Luis Garcia in the fifth inning. He later doubled in another run during the 10th. The 28-year-old has five multi-hit games over his last nine appearances, raising his season slash line to .283/.318/.400.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Doubles, swipes bag

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss Sunday against the Angels. Mateo doubled and stole third base in the sixth inning but was left stranded. The shortstop has stolen a base in three straight games and leads baseball with seven swipes. The 26-year-old moved up to seventh in the Orioles' lineup after hitting eighth or ninth in most of the games this season.
BALTIMORE, MD

