Mets' Brandon Nimmo: On base three times in loss

Mets manager Buck Showalter clarified that deGrom (shoulder) underwent a CT scan Friday and is due for an MRI on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Showalter seemed to suggest Saturday that deGrom received both the CT scan and MRI earlier in the weekend, but the follow-up imaging won't in fact come until Monday. DeGrom is just over three weeks into a four-week shutdown period after he was diagnosed with a stress reaction of his right scapula April 1, so he could be cleared to begin a throwing program within the next few days if the MRI reveals that he's made good progress in his recovery. Even if the MRI yields good news, deGrom will likely need at least three weeks to get his arm conditioned for a starter's workload, so he's unlikely to make his 2022 debut until the second half of May, at the earliest.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO