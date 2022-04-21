Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for south central Texas. Target Area: Val Verde A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Val Verde County through 1100 PM CDT At 1014 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Terrell County Gas Plant, or 27 miles northeast of Dryden, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pandale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

VAL VERDE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO