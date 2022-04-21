Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Schleicher County in west central Texas East central Crockett County in west central Texas Northwestern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1013 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Schleicher, east central Crockett and northwestern Sutton Counties, including the following locations... The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828, I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989, Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 358 and 392. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CROCKETT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO