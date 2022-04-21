ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crockett, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 22:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crockett; Schleicher; Sutton The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Schleicher County in west central Texas East central Crockett County in west central Texas Northwestern Sutton County in west central Texas * Until 1115 PM CDT. * At 1013 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ozona, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Schleicher, east central Crockett and northwestern Sutton Counties, including the following locations... The Intersection Of Us-190 And Ranch Road 1828, I-10 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line, The Intersection Of I-10 And Ranch Road 1989, Us-190 Near The Crockett-Sutton County Line and The Intersection Of Highway 163 And Ranch Road 1973. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 358 and 392. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
Daily Mail

Large tornado tears through several Arkansas counties with hail the size of golf balls as storm damages homes and downs power lines

Hail the size of golf balls smashed into parts of Arkansas on Friday night, as high winds and storms ripped across the state, and tornadoes touched down around dusk. The National Weather Service warned of the possibility of a large and dangerous tornado just after 7pm in Sharp, Randolph and Lawrence counties, KAIT8 reported.
ENVIRONMENT
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Sheffield, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Sheffield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PECOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR POLK COUNTY At 931 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hatfield to near Vandervoort to 14 miles northeast of Broken Bow, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mena... Wickes Grannis... Hatfield Vandervoort... Opal Cossatot River State Park... Polk County Fairgrounds Mena Intermountain Airport... Mccauley Shady... Hartley Bard Springs Recreation Area... Caney Creek Wilderness Cove... Acorn Big Fork... Board Camp Ink... Shady Lake Recreation Area HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POLK COUNTY, AR
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

High winds, wildfire dangers, and possible severe weather

Hello everyone,  At the time you are reading this, we may be experiencing high winds, wildfire dangers, and potential severe thunderstorms.  A dryline continues to slowly march eastward across the panhandles.  Out ahead of the dryline – isolated severe thunderstorms could develop.  Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall will be possible.  The tornado threat may also […]
ENVIRONMENT
WHO 13

See how much rain your town got with this morning’s storms

A complex of thunderstorms developed early this morning across Central Iowa with the passage of a warm front. This led to what is called backbuilding of storms for a period of time especially between 8:30 and 10 AM for a few counties. Backbuilding leads to continued heavy rain over the same locations for a period […]
IOWA STATE
Salina Post

UPDATE: More counties under high wind warnings

UPDATE 9 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has moved more counties under high wind warnings. See your county below. UPDATE 4 p.m. Friday: The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisories, added to the high wind warnings, and dropped the high wind watches in our area. . ....
SALINE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Scott County, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 19:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Scott County; Northwest Yell County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County; Yell Excluding Northwest Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Logan, northeastern Scott and southwestern Yell Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Echo to 7 miles northeast of Waldron to 6 miles southwest of Cardiff. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Booneville... Waldron Mansfield... Magazine Blue Mountain... Stonehouse Recreation Area Cardiff... Gravelly Mount Magazine... Echo Barber... Olio Chismville... Bluffton Grayson... Blue Ball Glendale in Logan County... Ione Elm Park... Union Hill MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LOGAN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
HUERFANO COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 20:56:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Front Range Foothills, and South Park. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with areas of icy and snowy surfaces.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-24 21:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-25 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...Snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range and East Lake County Above 11000 Feet, Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet. Central Lake county including Leadville, East Chaffee county above 9000 feet, the northern Sangre De Cristo mountains, the Wet mountains above 10000 feet, and Pikes Peak above 11000 feet. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KELOLAND TV

Not as Windy This Weekend – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, March 26

After a rather windy end to the work and school week, we get a break from that blustery wind as we head into the weekend…for now. High pressure settles overhead today, keeping a good amount of the region quiet under partly to mostly sunny skies. To the west, we may see a little more cloud cover. Highs today range from the upper 30s in the northeast to upper 40s West River.
ENVIRONMENT

