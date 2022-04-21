ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Joey Bart: Not in Thursday's lineup

Bart isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mets due to a blister on his left...

The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Ejected from Sunday's game

Schwarber was ejected from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the ninth inning for arguing balls and strikes, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Schwarber took a called third strike off the outside corner in the bottom of the ninth and was immediately thrown out of the game after throwing his bat and helmet. He went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts prior to his ejection with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Assuming he doesn't face further discipline from the league, Schwarber should be available for Monday's series opener against the Rockies.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: MRI coming Monday

Mets manager Buck Showalter clarified that deGrom (shoulder) underwent a CT scan Friday and is due for an MRI on Monday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Showalter seemed to suggest Saturday that deGrom received both the CT scan and MRI earlier in the weekend, but the follow-up imaging won't in fact come until Monday. DeGrom is just over three weeks into a four-week shutdown period after he was diagnosed with a stress reaction of his right scapula April 1, so he could be cleared to begin a throwing program within the next few days if the MRI reveals that he's made good progress in his recovery. Even if the MRI yields good news, deGrom will likely need at least three weeks to get his arm conditioned for a starter's workload, so he's unlikely to make his 2022 debut until the second half of May, at the earliest.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Austin Riley: Dominant against Marlins

Riley went 3-for-5 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 5-4 loss to Atlanta. Atlanta struggled to generate much offensive production in Sunday's matchup, but Riley kept the team in the game with his three extra-base hits, including a two-run blast with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 25-year-old has 10 extra-base hits in 16 appearances this season, and he's slashed .295/.394/.590 with four homers, six doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and a stolen base.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mets' Starling Marte: Swipes fourth base

Marte went 1-for-4 with a double, run, RBI, stolen base and HBP in a 6-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Marte doubled, stole third and scored in the sixth inning and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. Playing on a Mets team expected to contend, Marte may not receive as many stolen base opportunities though he's 4-for-6 this season which places him among the league leaders in both categories.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Nationals' Cesar Hernandez: Records two extra-base hits

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and a strikeout in Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Giants. After leading off in his first 16 appearances of the year, Hernandez hit sixth in Saturday's loss before moving up to the fifth spot in the lineup Sunday. The 31-year-old has responded well by going 4-for-8 in the last two games, and he now has five extra-base hits in his last six appearances. It's not yet clear whether he'll return to the leadoff spot at some point, but he's been productive while hitting in the heart of the order.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Guardians' Bryan Lavastida: Optioned to Triple-A

Labastida was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Lavastida served as catching depth early in the year but hit just .083 with three walks and four strikeouts while appearing in six games. Luke Maile (hamstring) will likely be recalled by the Guardians to serve as the No. 2 catcher behind Austin Hedges.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Guardians' Kirk McCarty: Sent down Sunday

McCarty was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. McCarty's contract was selected by the Guardians on Wednesday, and he made his major-league debut in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. The southpaw allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in three relief innings, and he'll now head back to the minors.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Angels' Jose Suarez: Strikes out six in no-decision

Suarez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks in 4.1 innings while striking out six in a 7-6 win Sunday over Baltimore. He did not factor into the decision. Suarez was the beneficiary of a six-run first inning by the Angels' offense but was unable to get through the fifth to put himself in line for the victory. All of the damage against him came on a three-run homer by Trey Mancini in the third inning. The lefty has pitched 4.1 innings in all three of his starts, allowing two or three runs in each appearance. After allowing a career-low 3.3 BB/9 in 2021, the 24-year-old has walked nine in 13 innings this season. His next start will likely come next weekend against the White Sox.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Charged with second loss

Civale (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three in three innings to take the loss against the Yankees on Sunday. Civale has allowed at least four runs in each of his three starts to begin the season, and he's failed to last longer than four innings in any outing. The right-hander struggled once again at Yankee Stadium on Sunday and was charged with his second consecutive loss. Civale now has a 9.58 ERA and 1.94 WHIP in 10.1 innings in 2022. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Oakland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Steelers Sends Former Third Round Pick to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh seems to headed for a rebuild following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson all are off the table. Possibly Baker Mayfield? However we don’t think it’s very likely the Browns trade their old QB to another team in their division.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Lodolo: Earns first MLB win

Lodolo (1-2) allowed one run on five hits over 5.2 innings Sunday, striking out seven and picking up a win over the Cardinals. Lodolo dominated the Cardinals through five shutout frames; he allowed just three hits and only one went for extra bases. He finally coughed up a run in the sixth after back-to-back doubles by Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill. The 6-foot-6 southpaw has shown steady improvement over his three MLB starts and he now owns a 5.52 ERA across 14.2 innings. Lodolo is expected to take the mound in Colorado next week.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Fans 13 in no-decision

Lauer didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 1-0 victory over Philadelphia, allowing five hits and a walk with 13 strikeouts in six scoreless innings. Lauer was in top form for a Sunday Night Baseball pitchers duel with Aaron Nola, only running into trouble in the fifth inning when he was able to work out of a bases-loaded one-out jam unscathed. The 26-year-old has a career 8.7 K/9 mark but took it to the next level Sunday with 13 whiffs, at one point striking out six straight. Lauer will take his dazzling 2.20 ERA through 16.1 innings into his next start against the Cubs on Saturday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Athletics' Stephen Piscotty: Homers in win

Piscotty went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 2-0 win Sunday over Texas. Piscotty provided all of the game's offense with one swing of the bat in the fourth inning. It was the first home run of the season for the 31-year-old and he has extra-base hits in both games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. The outfielder has a solid .876 OPS for the season which includes a .400 OBP. He has hit fifth in the Oakland lineup in both games since his return.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Grand slam in win

Adell went 1-for-3 with a grand slam in a 7-6 win Sunday over Baltimore. Adell capped off a six-run first inning with a grand slam. The 23-year-old has now hit safely in five straight and eight of his last nine. Most notably, Sunday was the first time all season where he did not strike out in the game, lowering his strikeout rate to 42 percent. The outfielder has displayed his power stroke in the early going with six extra-base hits and a .490 SLG.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Doubles, swipes bag

Mateo went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in a 7-6 loss Sunday against the Angels. Mateo doubled and stole third base in the sixth inning but was left stranded. The shortstop has stolen a base in three straight games and leads baseball with seven swipes. The 26-year-old moved up to seventh in the Orioles' lineup after hitting eighth or ninth in most of the games this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Swats pair of homers

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and four RBI in a 10-2 victory against the Padres on Sunday. Bellinger launched a solo shot in the fourth inning off Sean Manaea and tacked on a three-run shot the next inning off Dinelson Lamet. The outfielder now has two multi-extra-base hit games in his last four and is slashing .273/.333/.582 on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA

