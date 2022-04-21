TriFest is BACK in Henderson THIS weekend!

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson is hosting its first community wide event in more than two years. The Henderson Lion’s Club Tri-Fest returns downtown, with no COVID restrictions. Families say it feels good to be out. “It feels amazing, the weather is awesome, and it is just nice to see Henderson back out,” said Samantha Littrell, […]
Have you ever been walking in the woods and come across a cave? Depending on where you live and hike, it could happen a lot. In Kentucky, caves are everywhere. Some, like Mammoth Cave, are huge. Others, like the ones near my house are smaller and lead to small tunnel passages on the rock.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday, April 21 marks five months since the implosion of the tallest building in Evansville – the 420 Main building that was once home to Old National Bank. Much of the heavy debris was removed in the weeks following the implosion. But still – the area is covered with rock and […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — It’s not your average 50’s horror monster movie! A giant praying mantis sculpture has been constructed in Owensboro, and now it overlooks downtown. Set up last week, the 15-foot tall mantis sits on top of the Studio 105 building on Third Street. Studio owners say artist Andy Shoemaker put the mantis […]
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A new memorial plaza is being created at a local park in honor of a local parks and trails advocate. The Warrick Parks Foundation and Warrick Trails are working together to create the Howard A. Nevins Memorial Plaza at Friedman Park. Nevins served on the board of directors for many organizations […]
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon. We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in […]
By November 2023, broadband service should be available to every home and business in Daviess County — no matter how remote they are. Daviess Fiscal Court approved a $10 million contract with Conexon LLC of Kansas City to run fiber to every area of the county. Judge-Executive Al Mattingly...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Spectators will be able to view slippery and slithery things at the Vanderburgh 4H Grounds. The Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show will be back in town on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mayo’s Morphs will be hosting the family friendly event and will have a variety of animals, […]
Events are officially ready for take-off in the Tri-State. This weekend is going to be full of experiences that have been put on hold for the past two years. It's no fun to hear about local events after they happen, so take a look at these options, and plan accordingly.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman celebrated a special milestone on Sunday. Patricia Brown— also known as Miss Patty— has spent 50 years as a missionary with The Baptist Center on Kraft Avenue. She came to Panama City as a college student for a mission trip in 1970, then came back to the […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two organizations called a blitz to build barns for the community. Habitat for Humanity of Evansville partnered with the University of Evansville (UE) Habitat for Humanity Club to host a Barn Blitz on April 23. This is the first Barn Blitz UE has been able to hold in two years due […]
When my friend Lisa Vaughan puts out a call for help on social media, I'm always quick to share it. Usually, I'm on the air or in the middle of a project to stop and actually go help her. But today, I was on a mission to become a Fruit Ninja!
City Mayor Tom Watson said Friday the city is serious about replacing the aging senior citizens center with hopes of having a plan to present in the near future. Commissioners expressed support for a new facility for seniors earlier this week. At Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, during a discussion of a proposed transient boat dock, Watson said he opposed a dock unless something was also done about the senior center.
New Life Thrift Store, 1920 W. Fourth St., is a mission of New Life Church, across Crabtree Avenue from the store. The idea is to provide low prices on clothing, shoes and other items for low-income families. But it also attracts people looking for bargains from several counties. Sandy Camp...
From the outside, there’s no indication that a church complete with wooden pews, hymnals and a pulpit are part of Owensboro’s Salvation Army Corps building at 215 S. Ewing Road. But meeting people’s spiritual well-being, as much as their physical needs, is very much engrained into the duties...
Last year, Suzanne Cecil White was trying to think of a way to help other small businesses hurting from the coronavirus pandemic and to build community. So, she created the White Chateau Spring Market at her family’s Cecil Farms on Mulligan Road near West Louisville. About 70 vendors and...
A day of family fun is planned for tomorrow at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort, and the community is invited. Take a look at everything planned for the Puzzle Pieces benefit. WBKR will be on-site broadcasting live too!. Diamond Lake Campground & Resort already has so many fun events on...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Landing late Saturday night, the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana returned to Evansville and veterans were given a warm welcome home. 85 veterans and their guardians took the trip of a lifetime, a one day trip to Washington D.C. For many, it was their first time seeing the monuments dedicated to […]
