ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

TriFest is BACK in Henderson THIS weekend!

By Debra Miller
104.1 WIKY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenderson TriFest is back this weekend and promises food, carnival rides, entertainment,...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Tri-Fest returns after two year hiatus

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson is hosting its first community wide event in more than two years. The Henderson Lion’s Club Tri-Fest returns downtown, with no COVID restrictions. Families say it feels good to be out. “It feels amazing, the weather is awesome, and it is just nice to see Henderson back out,” said Samantha Littrell, […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

What is going on at 420 Main?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday, April 21 marks five months since the implosion of the tallest building in Evansville – the 420 Main building that was once home to Old National Bank. Much of the heavy debris was removed in the weeks following the implosion. But still – the area is covered with rock and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Massive mantis towers over downtown Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — It’s not your average 50’s horror monster movie! A giant praying mantis sculpture has been constructed in Owensboro, and now it overlooks downtown. Set up last week, the 15-foot tall mantis sits on top of the Studio 105 building on Third Street. Studio owners say artist Andy Shoemaker put the mantis […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Society
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Plaza built to honor Warrick Co. parks developer

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A new memorial plaza is being created at a local park in honor of a local parks and trails advocate. The Warrick Parks Foundation and Warrick Trails are working together to create the Howard A. Nevins Memorial Plaza at Friedman Park. Nevins served on the board of directors for many organizations […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh Schnucks fire gives rise to “specialized hours”

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — The Schnucks in Newburgh will indefinitely run on different hours soon, according to the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department made notice of the change on social media Sunday afternoon. We reached out to an employee at that Schnucks and they tell us that something in the electrical system in […]
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Walkers#Entertainment#Trifest#Wiky#Habitat For Humanity
WEHT/WTVW

Reptile show returns to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Spectators will be able to view slippery and slithery things at the Vanderburgh 4H Grounds. The Evansville Reptile and Exotics Show will be back in town on April 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mayo’s Morphs will be hosting the family friendly event and will have a variety of animals, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WMBB

Panama City woman celebrates 50 years as a missionary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman celebrated a special milestone on Sunday. Patricia Brown— also known as Miss Patty— has spent 50 years as a missionary with The Baptist Center on Kraft Avenue. She came to Panama City as a college student for a mission trip in 1970, then came back to the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Local organizations blitz to build barns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two organizations called a blitz to build barns for the community. Habitat for Humanity of Evansville partnered with the University of Evansville (UE) Habitat for Humanity Club to host a Barn Blitz on April 23. This is the first Barn Blitz UE has been able to hold in two years due […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Watson: City moving ahead with plans for new senior center

City Mayor Tom Watson said Friday the city is serious about replacing the aging senior citizens center with hopes of having a plan to present in the near future. Commissioners expressed support for a new facility for seniors earlier this week. At Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, during a discussion of a proposed transient boat dock, Watson said he opposed a dock unless something was also done about the senior center.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana returns with warm welcome

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Landing late Saturday night, the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana returned to Evansville and veterans were given a warm welcome home. 85 veterans and their guardians took the trip of a lifetime, a one day trip to Washington D.C. For many, it was their first time seeing the monuments dedicated to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy