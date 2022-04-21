ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional tickets for Garth Brooks concert go on sale Thursday morning

 3 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas just announced that more tickets will be available for this weekend's Garth Brooks concert. According to the U of A, additional tickets have become available in the Capital Club and Dimond Club...

KHBS

Garth Brooks speaks with 40/29 News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Country music legend Garth Brooks spoke with 40/29 News ahead of his show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. With nearly 80,000 people expected to attend Saturday's show, it could be one of, if not, the biggest event ever here at Razorback Stadium. "I think the reason why we...
Miss Arkansas USA winners crowned during pageant in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark — On Sunday, April 10, two Miss Arkansas winners were crowned at the Fort Smith Convention Center. A weekend of pageantry concluded Sunday night as Northwest Arkansas was represented by both winners. Allie Shanks, a Har-Ber High School student was named the 2022 Miss Teen Arkansas...
Guide to Garth Brooks at Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Country music superstar Garth Brooks will play the first independently scheduled concert inside Razorback Stadium on Saturday night. Senior associate athletics director Kevin Trainor said 76,000 fans are expected to attend the show. "Just imagine the Arkansas Texas football game, and all that went into that...
What to know ahead of the Garth Brooks concert in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Around 80,000 people will be in Fayetteville to watch county music legend Garth Brooks hit the stage at Razorback Stadium this weekend. To make sure you're ready for The Dance, we've made a list of all the things to know before you head out with your Friends in Low Places this Saturday, April 23.
Five Finger Death Punch coming to the Walmart AMP this fall

ROGERS, Ark. — On the heels of the release of their new title track, "AfterLife," from their latest album, Five Finger Death Punch announced they would be making a stop in Northwest Arkansas this fall. The hard rock powerhouse will perform at the Walmart AMP on Wednesday, October 12,...
What to know before heading to a show at the Walmart AMP this year

ROGERS, Ark — The Walmart AMP has updated a few of its policies ahead of its upcoming concert season. The Rogers music venue will now be completely cashless, so make sure you have a debit or credit card, Google Pay or Apple Pay ready to go. This policy applies to everything inside the venue, including concession and merchandise stands.
Axios NW Arkansas

Breakfast biscuits come to Bentonville

You can't see it, but jelly is hiding in there. Photo: Alex Golden/AxiosThere are new biscuits in town.What's happening: Delta Biscuit Co., a food truck that moved to Bentonville from Little Rock earlier this month, is serving up serious biscuit breakfast sandwiches.The menu includes items like the Dr. Jones, a biscuit with fried chicken, bacon jam and pimento cheese.The verdict: The Madness — eggs, cheese, sausage and jelly on a biscuit — is a classic done right totally worth the $9. The biscuit melts in your mouth, and the whole sandwich hit the spot.These are on the large side and make for a solid breakfast. Also, fair warning that they're a bit messy — I wouldn't recommend walking and eating.When and where: 7am-1pm Wednesday through Saturday at 900 S. Main St. in Bentonville.
7 Country Artists You Must See at Magic Springs This Summer

Magic Springs Theme and Waterpark in Hot Springs, Arkansas is getting ready to open for the 2022 season on May 7. The new season at Magic Springs promises to bring you lots of thrilling rides, food, and live entertainment including this year a mystifying magic show from world-renowned magician Maxwell Blade. Right now is the time to get your season pass so you can check out all the live entertainment and concerts for free. Each season pass comes with free parking, a free friend ticket, and a souvenir bottle for the price of one day's admission but you only have until May 31, to get this deal.
Darius Rucker coming to the Walmart AMP this July

ROGERS, Ark. — Country star Darius Rucker is making a stop at the Walmart AMP in Rogers this summer. With special guests Ryan Hurd and Elvie Shane, Rucker will perform at the AMP on Saturday, July 16, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m....
Veteran anchor Karen Fuller joins THV11 morning team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that veteran Little Rock-market news anchor Karen Fuller will join the morning news team on the station’s growing weekday program Wake Up Central. Fuller, an Arkansas native, was a reporter and anchor for KATV in the 90s and through 2003,...
Fort Smith metro building permit values up 65.4% in March

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith, Greenwood, and Van Buren had a combined $32.871 million in building permits in March, up 65.4% from the $19.879 million issued by the cities in March 2021. The value is down 63.8% from $90.808 million in February but above the $30.554 million in January.
47th Annual Dogwood Festival underway in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — The 47th Annual Dogwood Festival is underway this weekend in Downtown Siloam Springs. The event includes over 200 vendors from all across the nation with a variety of arts and crafts, food, and live music. The Dogwood Festival draws an estimated 35,000 people to downtown...
