Additional tickets for Garth Brooks concert go on sale Thursday morning

You can't see it, but jelly is hiding in there. Photo: Alex Golden/AxiosThere are new biscuits in town.What's happening: Delta Biscuit Co., a food truck that moved to Bentonville from Little Rock earlier this month, is serving up serious biscuit breakfast sandwiches.The menu includes items like the Dr. Jones, a biscuit with fried chicken, bacon jam and pimento cheese.The verdict: The Madness — eggs, cheese, sausage and jelly on a biscuit — is a classic done right totally worth the $9. The biscuit melts in your mouth, and the whole sandwich hit the spot.These are on the large side and make for a solid breakfast. Also, fair warning that they're a bit messy — I wouldn't recommend walking and eating.When and where: 7am-1pm Wednesday through Saturday at 900 S. Main St. in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO